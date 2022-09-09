The Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s playoff brackets will have a different look this season after the organization released its playoff brackets for this season Friday afternoon.
Brackets for football, boys and girls basketball, softball and baseball will feature four divisions for select and non-select schools.
The football bracket will feature 28 non-select playoff teams and 24 select teams.
Girls and boys basketball will feature 32 non-select playoff teams, while select will feature 28 teams.
The baseball and softball brackets will feature 32 non-select teams and 24 select teams.
All schools in Livingston Parish are non-select schools.
The brackets came together after the LHSAA’s Executive Committee meetings Wednesday and Thursday of this week. The group heard appeals on the select/non-select status of a number of schools, with 26 having their appeals honored.
This postseason, 217 schools are designated non-select, while 193 are select.
The LHSAA committee elected to include magnet schools, schools with magnet components, lab schools, charter schools, tuition-based schools and parishes that allow open enrollment in public schools as select schools over the summer.
