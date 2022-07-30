Preston Faulkner is back home.
Faulkner, a former Live Oak athlete who recently wrapped up his final season of baseball at Southeastern Louisiana University, has joined the school’s football coaching staff as linebackers coach and will also be an assistant baseball coach.
“I couldn’t be more happy to be there,” Faulkner said. “There wasn’t even a discussion whenever they called. It was ‘let’s figure something out, and let’s get me on board’, and I was all for it. That’s where I wanted to go.”
“I love being at home and coaching for my hometown school … It just can’t get any better,” he said.
Faulkner, who was a co-Defensive Most Valuable Player on the All-Parish football team as a senior after earning first-team honors at linebacker, started working with the football team this past week.
“The football knowledge is there,” Faulkner said. “I was probably a better football player than I was baseball player. I’m excited to teach the guys the right way. I never really lost knowledge. I’ve stayed in the game, stayed watching the game, and I’m excited to get back with a football shirt on.”
This past season, Faulkner hit .338 with 17 home runs and 70 RBIs, helping Southeastern to the Southland Conference Tournament title. He was recently selected SLU’s male athlete of the year and was a second-team All-Louisiana selection by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association.
Faulkner, who was the Southland Conference Tournament MVP, was a first-team All-Southland Conference selection and a second-team ABCA All-Region choice.
He said he received calls from four independent league baseball teams but didn’t get any calls from any Major League Baseball teams following the MLB Draft earlier this month.
“I’m freshly off of five years of playing for a Division I program, so the knowledge is going to be there,” said Faulkner, who was the All-Parish MVP in baseball his senior season. “My energy’s going to be there with them, and I’m excited.”
Live Oak football coach Blane Westmoreland couldn’t say enough about adding Faulkner to the Eagles’ coaching staff.
“Preston came through when I was at Albany, but you watch from afar, and you watch what the kid was able to do both on the football field and on the baseball field as a high-schooler, and it was extremely impressive,” Westmoreland said. “And then the kid goes to Southeastern and has a great baseball career …”
“Any time you can get a guy that is from your high school to come back and be able to coach your athletes, it’s always special, and it normally means more to those guys,” Westmoreland continued. “He’s a young guy. He’s full of energy. He’s played at and extremely high level, so for us to be able to get him on campus, that’s a big deal. He’ll be able to relate easily with our kids. He has a great family, and they’ve been a great part of our town for a long time. It’s something we’re excited about. Any time you can add a quality man to your staff that’s not only going to be a good coach, but also one that’s going to set a good example for your young men, that’s what we look for. That’s what we want, and that’s what we got with Preston.”
Faulkner thanked Live Oak principal Beth Jones for her role in getting him back to the school.
“Live Oak’s a great place, and it’s a place where I would send my kids through school, no doubt about it,” he said. “They just showed how much they care and respect you, and I can’t complain about that. That was an easy, ‘yes’ for me.”
Faulkner is ready to get his coaching career started.
“I love being young in this profession,” Faulkner said. “This is really what I wanted to do. I’m excited to coach some players and watch them compete. I just can’t wait to watch it from the outside instead of being on the field. I’m really pumped up about football. I’m really ready to watch my guys perform on the field and see how they do, see how they handle it.
“My time is up,” Faulkner continued. “I understand that. I’m over it, and I’m ready to watch the next generation of guys compete.”
