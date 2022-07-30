Preston Faulkner home run

Preston Faulkner (22) recently wrapped up his career at Southeastern Louisiana University and has joined the Live Oak coaching staff.

 From lionsports.net

Preston Faulkner is back home.

Faulkner, a former Live Oak athlete who recently wrapped up his final season of baseball at Southeastern Louisiana University, has joined the school’s football coaching staff as linebackers coach and will also be an assistant baseball coach.

