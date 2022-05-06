WATSON – A handful of Live Oak student-athletes will be continuing their careers at the next level after signing with colleges during a ceremony at C.B. Wheat Gymnasium on Wednesday.
The class includes soccer’s Jackson Earle (Mississippi College), Aidan Patterson (John Melvin University) and Kylie Zeller (Centenary); football’s Aiden Saunders (Southeastern Louisiana University), basketball’s Tae Henyard (Baton Rouge Community College) and Kenley Boudreaux (LSU) and Addi Vallot (University of West Georgia) for cheer.
Earle took time to soak up the moment.
“I’m just feeling ecstatic just to see a bunch of my friends here come out and support and just know that the hard work that my coaches, my parents and I have put in, it’s really been a group effort to get me (here), and I hope to play at high level there to support them,” he said.
Earle said he met Mississippi College assistant soccer coach Justin Roberts while playing in a select tournament and things picked up during his senior season.
“I went over there, and the team atmosphere that they had with the boys in the locker room were really welcoming of me,” Earle said. “I was really nervous to go up there when I first visited, but the whole process was just really (good). The whole day, everyone was very kind there. It’s a Christian university, and I’m a Christian, and I wanted to go there and to just become stronger in my faith as well as go there, get an education and play soccer. Mississippi College and being close to home was really just a perfect fit for me, I think.”
“Obviously, I want to be on the field as much as possible, but they’re saying get on the field, get some playing time as a freshman and really solidify my spot as a sophomore, so I’m hoping to come out, put in some hard work over the summer, get stronger in the weight room, continue working on my craft, and just being the best I can possibly be come the first day there,” he continued.
Patterson, a stalwart at goalie for the Eagles, was thankful for the opportunity to continue playing while getting an education.
“Honestly, I can’t put it into words,” he said. “This is all I ever wanted since I think seventh grade. I’m very grateful that (John Melvin University) Coach Casey Friend came up to me, and he wanted me to play. I’ve been working really hard at it. All that hard work finally paid off, and there’s no better feeling.”
John Melvin University is scheduled to open in August in Crowley, giving Patterson the opportunity to make some history.
“The first graduating class and the first athletes to be there, that’s pretty cool thinking maybe down the line decades and decades, they look back, and I’ll be on that first team …” Hopefully it shoots off to be one of the best soccer schools. It’s a pretty cool feeling,” he said.
Patterson got connected with JMU while playing club soccer against a team coached by John Melvin assistant soccer coach John Plumbar. He said the coaching staff likes his leadership skills.
“I had a pretty good game, nothing really spectacular, kind of just doing my thing, and after the game, he walked up. He said, ‘Hey, you looked really good this game. We’d like to see you some more.’ After a little bit more of them scouting and looking, they were like, ‘Hey, I want to offer you a scholarship to come play with us.’ The first thing that came to mind was of course, I’d love to.”
Zeller said playing college soccer is a goal she’s had for a while.
“I’ve kind of always wanted to do it,” she said. “Ever since I was little, I just imagined I’d be doing it, and then in high school, I really just started working for it.”
Zeller said the Centenary coaching staff saw film of her playing, which led to her checking out the campus and getting an offer during her senior season.
“I looked at a bunch of other places out of state, like Tennessee, Oklahoma, a bunch of other places, but I think this one is the perfect amount away from home,” Zeller said. “The school is very good academically, and especially for what I want to do, I want to major in biology, so it has a perfect program for that. Getting to play soccer is a bonus, so it’s kind of like an easy choice.”
Saunders will head to Southeastern as a preferred walk-on after starting at Live Oak for four years.
“I’m excited,” he said. “Obviously, I have an opportunity that a lot of people don’t get, and just to be blessed with the opportunity means a lot that I can continue my football career and my academic career that is close to home and is a good school.”
Saunders said the Southeastern reached out to the Live Oak coaching staff after the season ended and said there are some things about his game that stood out to the Lions’ coaching staff.
“I think just not only the intensity and enthusiasm on the football field, but the ability to be able to tackle and cover, play linebacker or safety,” he said. “I think that’s something they wanted to have on the team.”
He said a visit to the campus, as well as being close to home, solidified things for him.
“I loved the coaching,” Saunders said. “Everybody I met was extremely nice. The campus was really nice, the stadium, the workout facility – everything. It kind of felt like it could be home.”
Saunders has some goals set for himself before he heads to Hammond.
“Obviously, it would be amazing to come in right away and be able to work for a starting spot, but the only goal for the first season, if not that, is to at least be on special teams or just to play a little bit and be one backup or something like that,” Saunders said.
Signing day had special significance for Henyard.
“It’s a good feeling, especially considering where I was last year with no offers, no college looks,” he said, while noting the recruiting process picked up over the summer.
Henyard said he got connected with Baton Rouge Community College after the coaching staff saw his clips on Twitter.
“They saw my clips on Twitter, invited me in to watch me work out, and we just took off from there,” Henyard said.
He said the coaching staff, led by Donald Green, and the fact that BRCC is close to home were the keys to his signing with the Bears.
“Coming in, they were one of the first schools to actually look at me around this area,” Henyard said. “The coaches are big on giving out chances or opportunity. That’s what really brought me over there. It’s kind of like a family feel with them.”
Henyard said the coaching staff liked his ability to rebound and finish, but he knows he’s going to have to work for playing time.
“The coaches gave me feedback on what the players were saying, and they feel like I can be a key person, player to the team,” he said.
Vallot is headed to West Georgia, in Carrollton, Ga., after attending clinics there since her sophomore year of high school.
“I’m excited and ready for something new and to see what the future holds,” who cheered for four years at Live Oak and three years in junior high.
“After going to all the clinics and spending weekends and stuff up there in Carrollton, I just knew that that would one day be my future home,” Vallot said. “Everything is so fun. All the people are so sweet, and everybody just cares so much about each other. I toured the campus. I wasn’t looking for a huge school, and I really wanted to focus, not so much on a game day program, but more of collegiate cheerleading, and I just knew when I went there that that was what I was looking for.”
“It all just worked,” Vallot continued. “I’m looking forward to spending the next four years with all these amazing people, because every time I go, that’s what I look forward to most is everybody that I get to see there.”
Like Vallot, Boudreaux connected with LSU through cheer clinics.
“I’m really excited,” she said. “It all just still feels like a dream. Nothing feels real yet, so I’m excited for that moment to hit whenever it starts to feel real.”
She said going to LSU is a dream for her.
“I’ve always looked at LSU because it’s so close to home and I just have always kind of loved it there and wanted to go there,” she said.
Boudreaux said it may take a while for everything to soak in, but she said it likely won’t be a reality until football season.
“Honestly, I think it will kick in cheering at the first game in Death Valley,” she said.
