SIGNING DAY | Live Oak High signees

Five athletes signed during a ceremony recently at Live Oak's C.B. Wheat Gymnasium. From left, Brooke Fontenot (cross country, Louisiana Tech), Sylvia White (cross country, Southern Miss), Cam Christ (baseball, Galveston College), Brady Odell (football, Louisiana Christian University) and David Voorhies (football, Louisiana Christian University).

 Photo courtesy of Live Oak High School on Facebook

A handful of Live Oak athletes will be continuing their athletic endeavors at the next level after signing with colleges.

The Eagles’ Sylvia White and Brooke Fontenot signed for track and field/cross country, with White headed to Southern Mississippi and Fontenot to Louisiana Tech.

