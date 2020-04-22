Live Oak has new head coaches for volleyball and girls soccer.
LOHS athletic director and baseball coach Jesse Cassard said the school has hired Janie Tidwell to lead the volleyball program, while Travis Johnson will take over the girls soccer program.
Tidwell was an assistant coach at Zachary.
“In my mind, it was a longshot getting her over here, but she was ready to take the job,” Cassard said.
Tidwell and Cassard worked together previously at Zachary.
“When you work well with somebody and you know somebody can do a good job, then you’ve got to go after them,” Cassard said. “We talked for a few weeks. She came over and visited and met with (LOHS principal) Mrs. (Beth) Jones and got all the teaching side of it squared away. I don’t hire friends. I hire people that I know can do the job and have similar vision and goals as we do. She checked all the boxes. She meets all the criteria.”
Tidwell takes over for Chastity Sims, who coached Live Oak for the past three seasons.
“Coach Sims did a good job,” Cassard said. “She’s been very transparent. She’s helping Janie with everything that we’ve asked her.”
Tidwell helped Zachary to a playoff appearance last season.
“I think she’s going to come her and develop a great volleyball program,” Cassard said. “We need to get into the lower grade levels, the junior high and even lower than that. She’s got a plan, and I can’t wait to see it start.”
Meanwhile, Johnson, who also coaches the Live Oak cross country team and is an assistant for the school's track team, is leaving a teaching position at Live Oak Middle to teach history at LOHS.
"It was just a good opportunity, a good opportunity to be in the school, and that's going to translate to getting more kids on the team," said Johnson, who was an assistant with the Live Oak boys soccer team three seasons ago. "We've never had a girls soccer coach on campus ... so I think it's going to really help the program to have somebody on campus who's involved with the program like the head coach who's going to be able to recruit everybody. I think that was the biggest part for me was just the opportunity to grow the program from what it is to something much bigger."
Johnson takes over for Kraig Zeller, a dentist, who was a non-faculty coach.
"It's a good, solid group of girls," Johnson said. "I know they lost some key players over the past few years like Madison Harrouch and Kylie Stringer, (Alicia) Carlos and all of them, but last year, they only lost a few, so a lot of those starters are coming back, so I think it's going to be good just have a good foundation in place. And from what I understand, there are some pretty good freshmen coming up who can help out, so I think it's a good situation."
"I think it's going to be fun," Johnson continued. "I mean obviously a new person coming in has its challenges. You've got to mesh with the team and put your identity on it. It's the same old horse and pony as any other sport, I guess. You just put yourself in there and mold it to how you like it."
Johnson isn't worried about putting his own stamp on the team, pointing out soccer players Jenna Magee and Kylie Zeller also run cross country for him, while Emma Ross runs track.
"They're already kind of accustomed to me, so that same mentality from cross country and track is just going to focus on over," he said
