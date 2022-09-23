The Maurepas coaching staff will have a different look this season, but at the same time, there’s some familiarity.
Maurepas principal Kenny Kraft announced Brittany Lauzervich, the school’s former longtime girls basketball coach, as athletic director, while Trey Sparks is the new girls basketball coach.
Lauzervich takes over as athletic director for Anthony Gregoire, who coached girls basketball the past two seasons while serving as baseball coach and athletic director. Gregoire will remain on the coaching staff as baseball coach.
It’s the first head-coaching job for Sparks, who served the past two seasons as an assistant with the Maurepas boys basketball team with head coach Tyler Dawsey.
“It’s a fresh start,” Sparks said. “I’m not necessarily trying to build upon anything here. It’s a clean slate, just trying to build a sustainable program and a respectable program. That’s my main focus right now. We’re starting from the bottom up, and you only can look up when you do that.”
Sparks, a graduate of John Ehret High School and Southeastern Louisiana University, said it’s a plus that he’s worked in the Maurepas community.
“It really does help out a lot, especially when you’re familiar,” Sparks said. “Maurepas being the small town, a newcomer coming in, sometimes it’s a little harder, but me being around for a couple of years, everyone’s used to me, and I get to just do my thing.”
Last season, the Maurepas girls basketball program had six players, but Sparks said the team now has 10 players.
“That’s a good start,” he said. “I couldn’t ask for anything better just to have the numbers that I have. I’m excited to see where we’ll be at. We did lose a senior last year (Sloane Bercegay), so I have no seniors this year … We’re young, and they seem like they’re hungry and they’re committed, so we’ll see where we’ll be at.”
Kraft said he likes the intangibles Sparks brings to the job.
“He’s just a great guy,” Kraft said. “He loves basketball. We’re just trying to get numbers out for our girls program, rebuild it, and he’s a young guy with energy and enthusiasm and knowledge. We really feel like he’s going to do a great job getting our girls program back where it should be.”
Although the team doesn’t have any seniors, Sparks is looking at it as a positive, especially based on what he’s seen from the team early on as it prepares for the upcoming season.
“I couldn’t ask for better right now,” he said. “We had a moment the other day we were doing a drill, and somebody was struggling with the drill while everybody else is finished. Well, without me saying anything, they gathered around her, and they just started encouraging her. I just stepped away and I just smiled. I couldn’t ask for more. They are definitely a team, working as a team right now.”
Sparks said he has an expectation of the team’s style of play.
“I think when people come see us play, I think the thing they’ll be most surprised and entertained about is that it’s good basketball,” he said. “It’s going to be uptempo, and we’re going to get after it. Being part of the Maurepas community, I hear all the time we were scrappy and all that. Well, I’m looking to bring all that back – scrappy, uptempo and just some good basketball, exciting to watch.”
Kraft said Lauzervich is a natural fit as the school’s athletic director.
“She kind of helped Anthony in years past with paperwork and stuff,” Kraft said. “She loves the school. She’s got a daughter in the sixth grade, and she’s going to do a great job, no doubt.”
