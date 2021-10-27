Doyle has established itself as a state power in several sports on the Class 2A level over the past few years. Now, it looks like the school is going to get a chance to prove itself in Class 3A.
Doyle is listed as a 3A school in enrollment numbers submitted to the Louisiana High School Athletic Association for classification for the 2022-2024 school years, which were released Wednesday.
“We knew we were going to be on the bubble (of staying in 2A or moving to 3A),” Doyle athletic director and baseball coach Tim Beatty said. “I’ll be honest with you, we just couldn’t avoid it any longer with the growth. Growth is great for our community. We were expecting it, and I’ll be honest with you, I thought two years ago we were going to get bumped up, but we stayed in 2A for another round. I was real shocked that we didn’t get bumped two years ago, but we were expecting it. We were kind of crossing our fingers that we could stay 2A, but I don’t think any of our coaching staff is so upset about it. It’s just what it is when you’re in a community that’s bursting and growing. We’re going to accept it.”
Doyle submitted an enrollment of number of 400, and Beatty said the school would be the smallest in the state in Class 3A. In comparison, Springfield, which would remain in Class 2A, submitted an enrollment of 389.
“We were just over it, just barely over it,” Beatty said.
Schools have until noon Nov. 2 to appeal their submitted enrollment, and Beatty said he and Doyle principal Lance Dawsey plan on meeting Thursday to go over the numbers.
“We’re going to look at our numbers and see how close it is, and we may try to appeal, but I doubt it, because you do the count and it is what it is, and we were right at 400,” Beatty said.
Doyle is the only parish school that would change classification heading into next school year.
Denham Springs (2,270), Walker (2,018) and Live Oak (1,411) would remain in Class 5A, while Albany (609) would stay in Class 3A.
Springfield and French Settlement (307) would remain in Class 2A, while Holden (194) and Maurepas (118) would stay in Class B.
As baseball coach, Beatty who guided the Tigers to a pair of state runner up finishes in 2019 and 2021 in Class 2A, is looking at moving up as a positive.
“I look at it in a new way,” he said. “I get to go revamp my schedule. I get to go play new guys and get to go see their facilities and things of that nature. I’m real excited about it.”
Doyle’s athletic program has state championships in softball (2018) and girls basketball (2020) and runner up finishes in the same sports this past season, while also advancing to the quarterfinals in boys basketball last season.
That being said, Beatty doesn’t think Doyle will have any trouble competing in Class 3A.
“I think we can,” he said. “I think there’s going to be some bumps along the way or some up and down years, but one thing I can say about our coaching staff is man, we adapt. We coach hard. We love to win out here. That’s just a mentality that all of our coaching staff has is we love to win, so we’re going to make sure we’re going to be competing at the right level when it’s all said and done.”
When it comes to getting into the playoffs, Beatty said it’s all about scheduling.
“It’s all about scheduling right,” he said. “From my standpoint, I’m going to get out there and schedule some stronger guys, more 3A teams instead of 2A teams and stuff like that. I’m looking forward to the challenge, and I think the rest of our coaches, we’re not going to shy away from it.”
With the projected move to Class 3A, Beatty also addressed the prospect of Doyle adding football.
“I think now that we are 3A, I think you’re going to have a lot of questions coming up,” Beatty said regarding football. “I think the community really wants it. Of course they do. I think our community would benefit from it because we’re a small town. I think we have tremendous fan support because they’re looking for something to do and having football to have something to do in the fall every Friday night, I think the fan support is going to be there.”
At the same time, Beatty said he has questions in regard to starting a football program.
“Athletic wise, are we there yet? I think we’re not quite there,” Beatty said. “Obviously, you’ve got to start somewhere, and they have had in the past couple years some rec football played out in Livingston, but my question is, I wasn’t a football guy. Where do we start? How do we start it? I know that question is going to be coming up. I think talking to Coach Dawsey a few weeks ago, there are seven 3A schools that do not have football, so we would be the eighth, I think, that does not have football. I know it costs a lot of money. The community would have to get on board. I don’t know. Do they raise taxes for that? I can’t tell you how they do this. I know there’s a lot of talks, and a lot of people are for it, but I think athletic wise, I don’t know if we have the numbers to make it happen in our male student body.”
Beatty said if football becomes part of the school’s athletic program, it likely wouldn’t happen until the next reclassification process.
“Because we’re so small, in two years, we could be bumped back down to 2A, but I don’t see it happening,” Beatty said. “From what I know about Doyle, once they became 2A, they never flirted with going back to (Class) B. I just see us growing and growing and keep on going. With growth, you’ve got to make changes, and I think football is definitely in our near future.”
