Nominations are now being accepted for the new class of inductees for the Walker High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
The selection committee invites those who have an interest in Walker High athletics to submit nominations of deserving athletes, coaches, and supporters for consideration of recognition for the Third Annual Hall of Fame induction.
Certain criteria must be met for the application to be accepted and for the individual’s name to be considered. Please carefully read the instructions before completing the nomination packet.
All nomination materials will become the property of the Walker High School Athletics Hall of Fame Committee, and any documentation those who nominate would like to keep will be returned after consideration is given.
The Athletic Hall of Fame packet can be found on the home page at walkerhigh.org. Nominations must be postmarked or hand-delivered no later than March 31, 2020.
Contact the Walker High School office at (225) 271-3200 or email cynthia.branch@lpsb.org for more information.
