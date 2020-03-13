Live Oak baseball coach Jesse Cassard put Friday’s events into perspective shortly before his team took the field before a game with Evangel in what could be one of the Eagles’ final games of the season.
“We prepare them for the worst,” Cassard, who is also Live Oak’s athletic director, said. “We always have. We’ve trained them. Like I told them, bad things happen to people all the time. Some people are losing their jobs over this virus. Airlines are shutting down. People are going bankrupt. We need to be appreciative of getting to play one more game here today. I’m trying to keep them positive and just understand that life is going to go on. Yes, you will have an asterisk next to this, and everybody’s going to remember it, but some positives can be learned from everything. We need to be leaders … and persevere through it.”
Cassard’s comments came on the heels of the announcement by Gov. John Bel Edwards that schools will be shut down statewide from March 16 to April 13 in an effort to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.
That will have an impact on high school sports in Livingston Parish.
“In accordance with his (Bel Edwards’) proclamation, all school and extracurricular activities are canceled or postponed at this point,” said Livingston Parish School Public Schools Athletic Director Steve Parrill. “This includes games, practices, proms, anything that falls under extracurricular or go-curricular activities.”
Parrill said the measures include practices for athletic teams as well and noted the school system will continue to follow the lead of the governor’s office and Louisiana Department of Health when it comes to making decisions regarding the novel coronavirus.
“This was not left to us to make this decision,” Parrill said. “We were surprised it happened this soon. We thought maybe we’d have another week or so before this happened in Louisiana, but the governor’s acting with an overabundance of caution, and we understand that.”
The Louisiana High School Athletic Association released a statement Friday night announcing the postponement of the spring sports season as well as state championships for bowling, powerlifting and bass fishing. The LHSAA will discuss how to proceed with these seasons once school is back in session at its Executive Committee meeting April 7-8.
The statement read, in part: "Scheduling and participating in practices during the mandated time period (from March 16th to April 13th) will be left to the discretion of the administration and/or LEA of the schools involved. We will continue to monitor the situation and we encourage each member school to consult with their local health department and medical professionals to help with these decisions."
With school not resuming until mid-April at this point, the bulk of the spring sports season will be wiped out. Cassard is hopeful those seasons will be able to resume, but he was also realistic, noting it would be tough for baseball players to resume throwing after a month off and then play games in a short amount of time before the end of the school year.
“I respect the decision,” Cassard said. “We’ve got to suspend it. I just hope that we’ll make some adjustments to be able to resume it.”
“I want to make sure that if there’s a possibility as athletic director, I want to make sure that our athletic programs will be able to resume if we’re given that opportunity,” Cassard continued. “That’s going to be my take on it, and that’s what I’m going to try to do for everybody.”
Cassard said the tough part of his job as baseball coach was letting his players know their season could be coming to a premature end.
“I know all the other sports at school are having to meet with their kids and let them know,” Cassard. “I told our players (Thursday) night and every senior’s crying. They didn’t expect that. It’s March 12, and we have to tell our kids this probably it right here. We always say, ‘play like it’s your last game’, but you never want to tell a kid this is it on March 12, that we’re not going to play any more. I think it would be a miracle for us to resume the season without being able to practice and train.
“These kids, I don’t care if they’re track, softball, football, in their mind, this is their whole world,” Cassard continued. “High school athletics – it’s still one of the purest forms of athletics ... and not having it is a travesty. Hopefully we can all figure out this thing, and in the next few weeks, our government and everybody kind of gets us under control. I have faith in our government and the leaders that we have that can figure this thing out and everybody abide by it, and it won’t get too bad.”
A couple of other athletic directors weighed in on the unprecedented nature of shutting down school for a month.
“We can question a lot of things,” Denham Springs High football coach and athletic director Brett Beard said. “We can doubt a lot of things being done and said, but at the end of the day, we’ve got to take care of our people, take care of our kids.”
Added Albany girls basketball coach and athletic director Stacy Darouse: “Personally, I’m a bit surprised because there are no cases being reported in our area. All the cases seem to be mostly in and around the New Orleans area. Personally, I feel like four weeks just seems like an eternity, but I also understand that our governor and his employees are trying to head this thing off and be proactive and not reactive. The coach and the teacher in me wants to be reactive, and the governor and his staff are trying to be proactive. I’m trying to be as understanding as I possibly can, but to know that students and teachers and athletes are all suffering because of that.”
Darouse also gave some perspective on Friday’s events.
“You can’t compare it to the flood of 2016 because we were out of school for four weeks, but that’s about the only thing you can compare it to,” Darouse said. “It was the first month of school. We had tons of time to make sure everyone got their sports seasons in. We had tons of time to make sure we made up the days that we missed. Our last nine weeks started yesterday (Thursday), so we literally have nine weeks of school left. The day that we are supposed to come back on April 13, Livingston Parish is supposed to be on spring break, so at this point our leaders in our parish have so many things to think about in terms of ‘Do they cancel our spring break? Do they let us go? How do we make up days? What days do we have to make up?’ before they even think about sports. It’s such a hard thing because if you’re that coach that’s in season, it’s do-or-die for those coaches and those athletes (for something) that they’ve worked one solid year for.”
But Beard said Livingston Parish could be at an advantage given the way its residents handled the flood and the months and years after.
“There’s a resiliency to us and our faculty in knowing how to handle this change and our kids knowing how to handle these changes,” Beard said. “I’m not going to sit here and say one or the other is worse, but it is nice being able to go home to your own bed and not have to worry about ripping down walls to get things out of the house. You’re going to go about it with the resiliency and the strength that our communities have created the last few years. I feel like we can handle it just fine as one and fight through this together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.