A number of Livingston Parish schools switched divisions in baseball, softball and boys and girls basketball after the Louisiana High School Athletic Association re-vamped the playoff pairings in those sports after questions and concerns were voiced by schools primarily in Classes 1A-C.
The result, released Friday, is a five-division format in those sports for select and non-select schools. The previous playoff plan featured four divisions.
Football will hold at four divisions, and all of the parish’s Class 5A schools – Denham Springs, Live Oak and Walker – will remain in Division I for all of the above mentioned sports.
All Livingston Parish schools are non-select.
In football, 42 teams will compete in Divisions I-III and 41 in Division IV, with each bracket having 28 playoff participants.
Boys and girls basketball has 43 teams in Divisions I and II, 42 in Divisions III and IV and 47 in Division V with 28 playoff spots available in each division.
Softball has 41 teams in Division I, 40 in Divisions II, III and IV and 44 in Division V with 26 playoff spots in each division, while baseball has 41 teams in Divisions I and II, 40 in Divisions III and IV and 42 in Division V with 24 playoff spots in each division.
“I’ll be honest, I like the idea behind it,” French Settlement principal and LHSAA Executive Committee member John Chewning said of the new changes. “I think it’s us moving in the right direction to where we’re eliminating having quite so many state championships and things like that. I told (FSHS girls basketball) Coach (Daniel) Martin, we’re back to where making the playoffs is going to mean something.
“It gives the kids something to push for again,” Chewning continued. “You’re not going to have a bunch of teams that won 20 percent of their games making the playoffs, and it’s going to mean something for the kids. You’re really going to have to work to make the playoffs again. I do really like that part of it and seeing that.”
Chewning, who took former Springfield principal Spencer Harris’ seat on the executive committee, said the divisions are based on enrollment.
In boys and girls basketball, Albany is in Division II with a number of teams that previously competed in the Class 4A ranks.
Doyle, French Settlement and Springfield remain in Division III.
“I think basketball-wise, the girls pick up Amite, and they pick up a couple of big-name schools,” Chewning said of French Settlement. “Same thing with the boys. They pick up Port Allen and Amite. On the girl’s end, it probably got a little more difficult for them. I think in the boy’s basketball end, it was six one way, half-a-dozen another. They lost some big-name schools from the other (division) – some of the smaller big-name schools, but still schools that every year have a lot of talent and some really good teams and great coaches.”
Holden, which was originally in Division III in boys and girls basketball, moved to Division V along with Maurepas, which was originally in Division IV.
“It was kind of more of a shock more than anything, and then obviously it’s odd that some of your teams are playing in one playoff bracket and some of your teams are playing in a different one,” Holden boys basketball coach Landon DuBois said of the LHSAA’s original setup. “That obviously changes how we would schedule as far as which bracket you’re in. But with the new one, it kind of puts us kind of back to normal, I guess, back into a sense of us being Class B and not being a 2A school essentially.”
Holden usually plays in the Plainview and Simpson tournaments early in the season, and DuBois said those events wouldn’t have meant as much for the Rocket teams had the school stayed in Division III.
“Especially, at least for this year, to be back in with the B and C schools is a big deal for us because it kind of keeps things where they were as far as how we would prepare,” DuBois said. “That’s two really long travel trips for us in the early part of the season. We make those trips because they are really, really important. You get a chance to go out there and see the Fairviews and the Lacassines and the Bell Citys. You kind of get to see those teams play. You maybe get a little film on them as well, build some relationships with guys for later on. If you’re not playing those teams in the playoffs, then taking those two long overnight trips in the middle of the semester pretty much don’t really need to happen anymore. We do that because of the benefit we get from it, and they’re just good tournaments. It’s a good deal.”
The non-select baseball playoff brackets will feature 24 teams with a best two-of-three series for the first, second and third rounds in Divisions I-III.
Albany is also in Division II in baseball and softball, while Doyle and Springfield are in Division III.
French Settlement moves to Division IV in baseball and softball, while Holden and Maurepas are in Division V after being in Division IV in the original plan for baseball.
“Any classification or any division you’d have put us in, it really wouldn’t have mattered,” Maurepas baseball coach Anthony Gregoire said. “We’re going to compete the best we that we can in any one of them. When they went to the four (divisions), I just found that it gave us just a little bit of an edge to be one of the elites in that area.
“Now, just putting us all back down (to Division V), I’m still going to be that middle of the pack,” Gregoire continued. “Hopefully I can upset somebody. It is baseball. The game hasn’t changed up.”
French Settlement was in Division III with Doyle and Springfield in the original baseball configuration.
“Baseball and softball-wise, to be honest, we don’t know a lot about the teams that they fell in with,” Chewning said of FSHS. “It’s a lot of 1A teams.”
“We’re not really playing a lot of 1A teams, so we’ll definitely see some people we’re not used to playing in the playoffs and stuff like that,” Chewning continued.
In softball, FSHS was in Division III with Doyle, Springfield and Holden in the original plan.
“I think looking at the previous bracket that they released, it was kind of exciting,” Holden softball coach Raven Andrews said. “We would be going up against local schools around the area. If we got the chance to play French Settlement or Doyle or Springfield for a playoff game, I think that would have been really cool for our community. I think it would be a really cool experience. But at the same time, I think either bracket would have been challenging for us. It all goes back to playing Holden softball like we did the past couple of years and just keep fighting and making improvements every single day.”
Andrews said having a smaller playoff bracket could serve as a motivator for the Lady Rockets, who have won five straight Class B state titles in softball.
“I definitely think it’s going to push us a little bit more this season,” Andrews said. “It’s a different bracket now, different schools. I think it’s definitely going to challenge us to want to be better and make sure we keep up the tradition of winning state.”
Gregoire said one of his main concerns isn’t so much for Maurepas, but for Class C schools that may have only had a shot at winning a state title in track or cross country.
“There are some good Class C schools baseball-wise and basketball-wise, but what it took away is some of the Grand Isles, Johnson Bayous, Hackberrys,” he said. “They’re limited with what they have, and that’s what they have. They only have 40-something kids, 50-something kids, 70-something kids in the whole school. It really took them away now that they’ve got to compete against the Choudrants, the Anacocos, the big Class B schools that thrive in all sports …”
Gregoire also questioned if changes could be ahead regarding power rankings, saying upper-classification schools get some incentive from playing B and C schools because of how the system works.
“It evened out where it gave those bigger schools the incentive to play us,” he said. “If they change the power ranking stuff now, my schedule may change. I don’t know if those 5A schools want to play me now. I don’t know who wants to play me. Until we understand if they’re still going to continue with the power rankings, or is it going to be divisional now? Or is it still going to be by classification? I don’t know which way they’re going to go with that. That changes some of the complexion of it too, because my schedule’s already made, and everybody else’s schedule is already made.”
“There are some scenarios and some situations that are still open there that we just don’t know,” Gregoire said.
