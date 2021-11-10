Most of the time, redistricting is a cut and dried process with a change here or there, but that’s not the case this time around, especially for schools in Livingston Parish.
The re districting process usually takes place every two years but was delayed because of COVID. The Louisiana High School Athletic Association recently released enrollment numbers for the process and unveiled its preliminary plan for new districts earlier this week.
District 4-5A remains unchanged in the preliminary plan, but schools in Livingston Parish are planning to appeal with the goal of forming a district with schools from Ascension Parish -- St. Amant, East Ascension and Dutchtown, with Zachary, Scotlandville and Central moving into the Baton Rouge -based District 5-5A
“We’re going to appeal it, and hopefully we gain some momentum and they listen to us, and we can change the district,” Live Oak athletic director and baseball coach Jesse Cassard said, noting principals, athletic directors and superintendents for the Livingston and Ascension Parish schools involved are ‘on board’ with the appeal. “I like the idea. Ascension Parish is very similar, close, so we’ll see what happens.”
The LHSAA will hear appeals Monday.
Walker athletic director Joey Sanchez said travel considerations will also be part of the appeal from the Livingston Parish contingent.
“I think it’s a good move for all six schools,” Sanchez said. “It was proposed by the Ascension Parish group to us, our thoughts on it, and we’re kind of as the same feelings as they are, that we’re very similar like school systems. The travel will give us a couple of options to get back and forth to each school and avoid the Baton Rouge rat race in the afternoon, so it gives us other options.”
Sanchez is hoping to have principals from all six principals from the Livingston and Ascension schools in attendance for the appeal as a ‘show of unity’.
“That’s the biggest thing is a united front, that we’re all together,” he said. “I think our biggest thing is the two superintendents are for it. They’ve backed it from the beginning when it was started. They’re on board with our proposal, they’ll be included on our proposal. I think that’s a help to us. It definitely can’t hurt us.”
Sanchez said a Livingston Parish Ascension Parish district would also create one of the most competitive leagues in the state in all sports.
“I think it would just be a competitive district up and down, from top to bottom where you don’t have really one or two teams that stand out,” he said. “I think you have a lot of teams that are very equal and very competitive with each other in all sports. That’s another reason is I think the competitiveness of the district would be good for everybody.”
That’s something Denham Springs football coach and athletic director Brett Beard likes about a potential Livingston-Ascension district.
“I think the parity in that district would be a lot of fun,” Beard said. “I know there’s some great coaches down there in all sports. Softball really picks up. Baseball picks up. There’s a lot of plusses and minuses to everything they put out there to really every district.
“Being on the flip side, I like the idea of a Baton Rouge district too because that’s who they are,” Beard continued. “You’ve got us, but really, we’ll play wherever. Do I see the pros to an Ascension-Livingston Parish district? Absolutely. I think it would be beneficial for us. There’s a lot of things that come into play. Like I said, community backing, community similarities. Financially, the support systems are all huge. It really could be a lot of fun.”
“I think these two parishes butting heads week in and week out will be a solid marriage in really every sport we offer,” Beard said.
Beard said that could go also be a help to programs on the sub-varsity level.
“Think about all the freshman, JV games that would be packed,” he said. “There’s just a lot of great things with these two parishes tying up that could be really beneficial for every program here.”
“Either way makes sense to me,” Beard continued. “Either way, I’m fine. I’m just excited to see what happens. I’m excited to be at one of the biggest schools in the state, and trying to grow this program, and we’ll do it through whatever district you put me in. No matter what happens, we’re playing and that’s most important.”
The parish’s 5A district isn’t the only one that could have a different look next season.
Doyle will be moving up to Class 3A, with the preliminary plan placing the school in District 6-3A with Collegiate Baton Rouge, Glen Oaks, Madison Prep, Mentorship Academy, Parkview Baptist, Port Allen and University High.
Meanwhile, Albany is in District 7-3A with Amite, Bogalusa, Jewel Sumner and Pine.
Doyle baseball coach and athletic director Tim Beatty said the school is still weighing its options on filing an appeal.
In Class 2A, the preliminary plan has French Settlement headed to District 6-2A featuring Baker, Capitol, Dunham, East Feliciana, Episcopal and Northeast.
FSHS principal John Chewning said the school will file an appeal in an effort to be included in District 7-2A with Springfield, Pope John Paul II, St. Thomas Aquinas, Northlake Christian, St. Helena Central and Independence.
“I was shocked,” Chewning said.
“My appeal is based on the fact that we have an in-parish team in that district,” Chewning continued. “We have rivalries that we’ve created over the last 16 to 18 years and that some of our biggest gates and things like that come from our district rivalries that we have with these teams right now. I just don’t understand why we’d be moved out of it at this point.”
“To be honest, them moving us over doesn’t affect anybody except us,” Chewning continued.
The preliminary plan has French Settlement as the only non-football school in District 6-2A, and Chewning said that would also be the case if the Lions stay in the Baton Rouge district.
“It’s not like we’re going to put eight (teams) in that district and six in this district or change the numbers one way or the other,” said Chewning, who said travel considerations are also part of the school’s appeal. “Either way, we’re the seventh team in non-football, so it doesn’t even affect the football stuff.
“Maybe there’s some reasoning behind it,” Chewning continued. “Hopefully when I go to the LHSAA meeting on Monday, they’ll be willing to change it for us. I reached out to a couple schools, and they don’t have a problem with it one way or the other. I know that we travel really well, so a lot of teams like us in their district like us in their district, like playing us, scheduling us, because we bring a lot of people, and that in turn, brings a gate in. That’s good for everybody.”
Holden and Maurepas are included in District 7-B with Christ Episcopal, Cristo Rey Baton Rouge and Mount Hermon.
