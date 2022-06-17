The idea of a Springfield High School Athletic Hall of Fame was mulled around by Springfield football coach and athletic director Ryan Serpas, former principal Spencer Harris and former assistant principal John Chewning and now it’s coming to life.
“Being here as long as I have, I heard about some of the rich tradition of athletes that’s kind of come through here over the years,” Serpas said. “I just feel like this is a way to kind of honor some of that tradition. Being here as long as I have, I want to have a way for people that come to the area, especially as our area grows, they come over here, they’ll kind of have a sense of where our programs have come from … kind of see where we’re at and see the direction that we’re heading as a community, especially highlighting our sports clubs.”
One of the goals of the hall of fame is honor those who laid the early foundation of the Springfield High athletic program in all sports.
“I’ve been at Springfield since 2006, and I know we’ve had great athletes and some great teams since then, but we really want a chance to kind of honor the people who have come well before that as well,” Serpas said. “That’s what this is about. We really want to have an opportunity for those people to be honored and recognized within our community.”
Serpas is also hoping the hall of fame will help connect generations of athletes and contributors to the school’s athletic success and maybe uncover some more history at the same time.
“You walk in our gym and there’s two trophy cases that have some state trophies in it, and there’s a state runner-up trophy for football in there from the ‘60’s,” Serpas said. “Nobody really around the area really speaks about it. We need to be able to honor that team or those players. If we know of the people that played on that team, we need to be able to recognize them and be able to shine some light on that.”
A hall of fame committee is in place with Keith Patterson as the chairman and Joy Winburn as secretary. Other committee members are Chantel Freeman, Josh Randall, Larry Norman, Tab Lobell and Courtney Dantzler.
Nominations are due July 1, and forms are available at Springfield High, Springfield Town Hall and Childers Grocery.
“We know that those highly frequented places within town, and those are places that (people) can go, stop in, and they can pick up forms and then drop off the forms there as well,” Serpas said. “As long as they’re turned in by July 1 and we have all the required information that’s on the form, those nominations will be good. We’re hoping that we have a good selection of nominations for this class, and we’re really looking forward to kind of getting this thing going.”
Serpas said the committee needs as much factual information as possible with nominations, such as district honors and statistics. He said newspaper clippings and yearbooks can be helpful in locating such information.
“We’ll then kind of get together and see where we are with the nominations, and then from that point, kind of hopefully have a good group of nominations to be able to narrow it down and then have a voting process to get it to the field of 10 to where we want to have a good, solid class for this introductory year,” Serpas said.
The first class will include 10 members, with each class thereafter featuring five members. Serpas said there will be four categories for hall of fame inclusion – athletes, teams, coaches and extraordinary service for community contributors to the school’s athletic programs.
Serpas said the plan is to introduce the hall of fame class during a football game and then hold an induction ceremony and banquet, likely after the Christmas break.
Serpas said one of the biggest challenges the committee has faced so far is getting the word out regarding the hall of fame.
“We’ve done a little bit of sharing through some social media stuff and having some forms posted at a couple different sites throughout town and at school,” Serpas said. “But people, as they’ve graduated and moved on, and a lot of people that are from here might have moved off. We’re trying to spread the word to people who might not live in the area any more about what we’re trying to do and us trying to honor these great people who have come through and have represented our community.”
Serpas said he, Harris and Chewning are, and were, mindful of the permanence a hall of fame will bring those enshrined into it, as well as it’s impact for future generations, in their initial discussions. It’s something he hasn’t forgotten, especially with Harris recently becoming the parish’s child welfare and attendance supervisor and Chewning now the principal at French Settlement.
“It’s something that we wanted to start because of the possibility that we wanted something to live beyond us,” Serpas said. “We all knew that we’re not going to be in this spot forever, and now those two guys (Harris and Chewning), they are gone. They’re not over her permanently. They’ve moved on, which speaks volumes to where we’re at. It is a reality.
“We are trying to make this something that it becomes a permanent thing and something that’s lasting and something that our kids strive to want to be a part of and make a rich tradition of something that our kids want to look at and say, ‘Hey, hopefully years from now, my name’s hanging on that wall.’”
