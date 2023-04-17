The first class of the Springfield High Athletic Hall of Fame will be inducted Saturday, April 29 at 6 p.m. at the Springfield Elementary Gym.
Tickets, which are $25 each and include a meal, must be pre-purchased at the school office or online at springfieldhighschool.org
The inaugural class includes the 1960 state runner-up six-man football team, the 1982 state champion boys basketball team, the 1997 state champion boys basketball team, longtime basketball book keeper Mitsie Starkey (extraordinary service), former boys basketball coach Mark Erdey, Donald Anderson (football), Gary Childers (football, basketball), Ronald Cox (basketball), Norman Picou (basketball) and Chantel Freeman (gymnastics).
