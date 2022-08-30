It’s taken some time to become a reality, but the first class from the Springfield High Athletic Hall of Fame is set.
The group will be introduced at halftime of Friday’s season-opening football game against Haynes Academy.
The inaugural class includes the 1960 state runner-up six-man football team, the 1982 state champion boys basketball team, the 1997 state champion boys basketball team, longtime basketball book keeper Mitsie Starkey (extraordinary service), former boys basketball coach Mark Erdey, Donald Anderson (football), Gary Childers (football, basketball), Ronald Cox (basketball), Norman Picou (basketball) and Chantel Freeman (gymnastics).
“We kind of started this with the hopes that it was going to definitely honor the past and the traditions of Springfield High School legacy, and I really think that the (selection) committee really did a great job of doing that and really honoring the past and the people that came through our system and put Springfield on the map athletically,” Springfield football coach and athletic director Ryan Serpas said. “I’m really proud of what our committee members accomplished with getting through this, and I really think that of all the nominees that were turned in – and there were several – that this was definitely the best of what we had to work with. They did a really great job of making this a great inaugural class, and I’m honored to have been a part of this.”
The class will be officially inducted at a banquet later this year.
