The Springfield High School Athletic Hall of Fame will recognize five new inductees at halftime of Friday’s home football game against Ascension Christian.
The new class features five athletes – Josh Bridges, Steven Erdey, Bart Kennedy and the late Anthony Hampton and Wayne Hogan. Hampton and Hogan will be represented by family members at Friday’s presentation.
It’s the second class of inductees for Springfield, which got its hall of fame started with a 10-person class last year. Springfield football coach and athletic director Ryan Serpas said the plan is to limit each class to five inductees.
“I think we do a good job of getting that next group of people who ultimately could have been a part of last year’s class involved this year,” Serpas said. “We’re excited about it, and we’re going to be glad to have them out and honor them at halftime of the football game this week. We’re just really looking forward to meeting them and getting them involved in our community and honoring them and their accomplishments and everything they did to put Springfield athletics where it is today.”
Bridges was a football and basketball standout for the Bulldogs, earning all-district honors in both sports and all-state recognition in football as a senior. He went on to play collegiately at Southeastern Louisiana University.
Erdey was a four-sport athlete, lettering in football (four years), basketball (three years) and track and baseball (two years).
In football, he earned all-state and district MVP honors as a senior and was a member of the Bulldogs’ 1997 state championship team in 1997 in basketball. He also was part of Springfield’s parish championship basketball teams in 1998 and 1999, helping the Bulldogs to a share of the district championship in 1998 and the league title in 1999.
Erdey was part of Springfield’s district champion 4x100-meter relay team, while finishing third in the high jump and second in the 800-meter relay in 1997. Erdey won the district high jump title in 1998.
Kennedy was an all-district selection for the Bulldogs in basketball and football and a member of the Beta Club who later played football and Louisiana Tech and basketball at Southeastern Louisiana.
Hampton, who was a member of the Bulldogs’ 1997 state championship basketball team, earned All-Parish and all-district honors. His No. 3 jersey is retired by the school.
Hagan was an all-district and all-parish performer in football and basketball, earning district and all-state MVP honors in basketball.
