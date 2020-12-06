DSHS-Fontainebleau girls Reagan David
Denham Springs High's Reagan David (34) looks to make a pass during Friday's game against Fontainebleau.

 Michael Bacigalupi | The News

Schedule is subject to change

BASKETBALL

Monday

FSHS at Albany (JVB/VB) 5 pm

Denham at Plaquemine (JVG/VG) 5 pm

Tuesday

Live Oak at West Feliciana (F/JVB/VB) 5, 6, 7:15

Holden at Northlake Christian (JVB/VB) 5pm

Doyle at Walker (JVB/VB) 5:30, 7 pm

FSHS at St. John (JVB/VB) 5:30 pm

Walker at St. Amant (JVG/VG) 5:30 pm

Springfield at Albany (VG) 6 pm

Maurepas at Central Private (VB) 6 pm

Covington at Denham Springs (JVB/VB) 6 pm

Wednesday

Springfield at Live Oak (VG) 6pm

Dec. 9-12

Walker at Central High Kinsley Tourney (VB) TBA

Thursday

FSHS at West Feliciana (JVB/VB) 5 pm

Denham Springs at Independence (JVG/VG) 5:30 pm

Albany at Christ Episcopal (B) TBA

Maurepas at Central Private (VG) 5pm

Dec. 10-12

Doyle at Anacoco Tourney (G/B) TBA

Friday

Dutchtown at FSHS (VG) 6 pm

FSHS at Holden (JVB/VB) 6 pm

Live Oak at Albany (VG) 5 pm

Maurepas at St. Charles Catholic (VB) 6:15 pm

Dec. 11-12

Alexandria Tourney: Denham Springs (VB) TBA;  Walker (VG) TBA

SOCCER

Monday

Episcopal at Live Oak (VG) 6 pm 

Tuesday

West Feliciana at Walker (G) 5:30 pm

Walker at St. Thomas Aquinas (B) 6 pm 

Central at Live Oak (B) 6, 7:30 

Wednesday

Live Oak at Lutcher (VG/JVG) 5, 7:30 pm

Denham Springs at Central Lafourche (B) 6, 7:30 

Thursday

Walker at Mandeville, 5:30 pm

Friday

Liberty at Walker (B) 6 pm

Terrebonne at Live Oak (VB/JVB) 6, 7:30 pm 

Saturday

Walker at SJA (G) 11 am

Terrebonne at Live Oak (VG/JVG) 12, 1:30 pm

WRESTLING

Wednesday

Live Oak at Dutchtown Dual, 6 pm

Saturday

Live Oak at Big Horse Open (Zachary), TBA

