Schedule is subject to change
BASKETBALL
Monday
FSHS at Albany (JVB/VB) 5 pm
Denham at Plaquemine (JVG/VG) 5 pm
Tuesday
Live Oak at West Feliciana (F/JVB/VB) 5, 6, 7:15
Holden at Northlake Christian (JVB/VB) 5pm
Doyle at Walker (JVB/VB) 5:30, 7 pm
FSHS at St. John (JVB/VB) 5:30 pm
Walker at St. Amant (JVG/VG) 5:30 pm
Springfield at Albany (VG) 6 pm
Maurepas at Central Private (VB) 6 pm
Covington at Denham Springs (JVB/VB) 6 pm
Wednesday
Springfield at Live Oak (VG) 6pm
Dec. 9-12
Walker at Central High Kinsley Tourney (VB) TBA
Thursday
FSHS at West Feliciana (JVB/VB) 5 pm
Denham Springs at Independence (JVG/VG) 5:30 pm
Albany at Christ Episcopal (B) TBA
Maurepas at Central Private (VG) 5pm
Dec. 10-12
Doyle at Anacoco Tourney (G/B) TBA
Friday
Dutchtown at FSHS (VG) 6 pm
FSHS at Holden (JVB/VB) 6 pm
Live Oak at Albany (VG) 5 pm
Maurepas at St. Charles Catholic (VB) 6:15 pm
Dec. 11-12
Alexandria Tourney: Denham Springs (VB) TBA; Walker (VG) TBA
SOCCER
Monday
Episcopal at Live Oak (VG) 6 pm
Tuesday
West Feliciana at Walker (G) 5:30 pm
Walker at St. Thomas Aquinas (B) 6 pm
Central at Live Oak (B) 6, 7:30
Wednesday
Live Oak at Lutcher (VG/JVG) 5, 7:30 pm
Denham Springs at Central Lafourche (B) 6, 7:30
Thursday
Walker at Mandeville, 5:30 pm
Friday
Liberty at Walker (B) 6 pm
Terrebonne at Live Oak (VB/JVB) 6, 7:30 pm
Saturday
Walker at SJA (G) 11 am
Terrebonne at Live Oak (VG/JVG) 12, 1:30 pm
WRESTLING
Wednesday
Live Oak at Dutchtown Dual, 6 pm
Saturday
Live Oak at Big Horse Open (Zachary), TBA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.