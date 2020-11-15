Michael Rodriguez, Brennan Amato, Jack Earle

Denham Springs' Michael Rodriguez leads teammate Brennan Amato and Live Oak's Jack Earle during Thursday's Livingston Parish Cross Country Meet. Rodriguez won the individual title, followed by Amato and Earle.

 Rob DeArmond | The News

This schedule is based on information provided and is subject to change.

FOOTBALL

Friday

Denham Springs vs. TBD

Live Oak at Central 7 p.m.

Walker at Pineville 7 p.m.

Hannan at Albany 7 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

Tuesday

State Championships

Classes 3A-4A-5A

At Northwestern State University

Class 3A girls, 11 a.m.

Class 5A girls, 12:30 p.m.

Class 5A boys, 2:45 p.m.

SWIMMING

State Championships

At BHP Billiton YMCA, Shreveport

Wednesday

Division IV boys, 9:10 a.m.

Division IV girls, 3:40 p.m.

Saturday

Division I boys, 9:10 a.m.

Division I girls, 3:40 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Monday

Independence at Albany

Tuesday

Franklinton at Live Oak, 7:15 p.m.

Denham Springs at Parkview Baptist (F/JV/V), 5 p.m.

Springfield at Maurepas, 6 p.m.

Holden at Doyle (JV/V), 6 p.m.

Mandeville at French Settlement (JV/V), 6 p.m.

Thursday

Broadmoor at Live Oak, 6 p.m.

Springfield at Christ Episcopal, 6 p.m.

Maurepas at Albany (JV/V), 5 p.m.

French Settlement at Catholic-PC, 6 p.m.

Friday

St. Charles at French Settlement (JV/V), 5 p.m.

Springfield at Holden, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Monday

French Settlement at Independence, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

Walker at John F. Kennedy, 5 p.m.

Denham Springs at Sumner, 6 p.m.

Fontainebleau at Albany

Wednesday

French Settlement at St. Amant, (JV/V), 5 p.m.

Thursday

Walker at Episcopal, 6 p.m.

Northshore at Denham Springs (JV/V), 5 p.m.

Albany at Slidell

St. Mary’s Academy at French Settlement, 5 p.m.

Family Christian at Maurepas, 6 p.m.

Saturday

Walker at Bonnabel, 2 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

Thursday

Denham Springs at Live Oak (JV/V), 6/7:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Tuesday

Walker at Liberty Magnet, 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Central at Live Oak (JV/V), 6 p.m.

Thursday

Pope John Paul II at Walker, 5 p.m.

Friday

Live Oak at West Feliciana (JV/V), 5 p.m.

WRESTLING

Wednesday

Live Oak at Baton Rouge High Dual, 6 p.m.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.