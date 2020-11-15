This schedule is based on information provided and is subject to change.
FOOTBALL
Friday
Denham Springs vs. TBD
Live Oak at Central 7 p.m.
Walker at Pineville 7 p.m.
Hannan at Albany 7 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Tuesday
State Championships
Classes 3A-4A-5A
At Northwestern State University
Class 3A girls, 11 a.m.
Class 5A girls, 12:30 p.m.
Class 5A boys, 2:45 p.m.
SWIMMING
State Championships
At BHP Billiton YMCA, Shreveport
Wednesday
Division IV boys, 9:10 a.m.
Division IV girls, 3:40 p.m.
Saturday
Division I boys, 9:10 a.m.
Division I girls, 3:40 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Monday
Independence at Albany
Tuesday
Franklinton at Live Oak, 7:15 p.m.
Denham Springs at Parkview Baptist (F/JV/V), 5 p.m.
Springfield at Maurepas, 6 p.m.
Holden at Doyle (JV/V), 6 p.m.
Mandeville at French Settlement (JV/V), 6 p.m.
Thursday
Broadmoor at Live Oak, 6 p.m.
Springfield at Christ Episcopal, 6 p.m.
Maurepas at Albany (JV/V), 5 p.m.
French Settlement at Catholic-PC, 6 p.m.
Friday
St. Charles at French Settlement (JV/V), 5 p.m.
Springfield at Holden, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Monday
French Settlement at Independence, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Walker at John F. Kennedy, 5 p.m.
Denham Springs at Sumner, 6 p.m.
Fontainebleau at Albany
Wednesday
French Settlement at St. Amant, (JV/V), 5 p.m.
Thursday
Walker at Episcopal, 6 p.m.
Northshore at Denham Springs (JV/V), 5 p.m.
Albany at Slidell
St. Mary’s Academy at French Settlement, 5 p.m.
Family Christian at Maurepas, 6 p.m.
Saturday
Walker at Bonnabel, 2 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Thursday
Denham Springs at Live Oak (JV/V), 6/7:30 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Tuesday
Walker at Liberty Magnet, 3:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Central at Live Oak (JV/V), 6 p.m.
Thursday
Pope John Paul II at Walker, 5 p.m.
Friday
Live Oak at West Feliciana (JV/V), 5 p.m.
WRESTLING
Wednesday
Live Oak at Baton Rouge High Dual, 6 p.m.
