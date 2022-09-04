FOOTBALL
Thursday, Sept. 8
Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: September 4, 2022 @ 8:01 pm
FOOTBALL
Thursday, Sept. 8
Denham Springs vs. Glen Oaks at Walker, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 9
Fontainebleau at Walker, 7 p.m.
Dunham at Live Oak, 7 p.m.
Northlake Christian at Albany, 7 p.m.
Springfield at Ascension Christian, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Tuesday, Sept. 6
University at Denham Springs, 4 p.m. (JV 2 games/V)
Covington at Doyle, 4 p.m. (F/JV/V)
Iowa at Walker (JV/V)
Springfield at Woodlawn, 5 p.m. (F/JV/V)
Wednesday, Sept. 7
Episcopal at Walker (F/JV/V)
Christ Episcopal at Doyle, 4:30 p.m. (JV/V)
Thursday, Sept. 8
Riverdale at Springfield, 5 p.m. (JV/V)
Walker at University (F/JV/V)
Denham Springs at Dutchtown Tournament
Live Oak at Dutchtown Tournament
Friday, Sept. 9
Walker at Tara Classic
Saturday, Sept. 10
Live Oak at Dutchtown Tournament
Denham Springs at Dutchtown Tournament
Walker at Tara Classic
