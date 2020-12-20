Walker-Springfield girls Destiny Reed, Amira Raddler
Springfield's Destiny Reed drives to the basket as Walker's Amira Raddler defends during Thursday's game.

 Debra Ridgedell | The News

SCHEDULE SUBJECT TO CHANGE

BASKETBALL

Monday

Holden at Northlake Christian (B), 2 pm

WALKER CHRISTMAS CHALLENGE (BOYS)

University High vs. Ponchatoula, 12:25 pm

Live Oak vs. Jehovah-Jireh, 1:50 pm

Bossier at Walker, 3:15 pm

BRUSLY TOURNAMENT (G)

Walker vs. Opelousas, 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday

Riverside at FSHS (JVG,VG, JVB, VB), 4 pm

Amite at Doyle (JVB/VB) TBA

Ascension Christian at Maurepas (JVB/VB) 5 pm

Springfield at Central Private (JVB/VG/VB) 5, 6, 7:30 pm

WALKER CHRISTMAS CHALLENGE (B)

Denham Springs vs. Assumption, 11 a.m.

Live Oak vs. Southern Lab, 12:25 p.m.

Bossier vs. Madison Prep, 1:50 p.m.

Zachary vs. Booker T. Washington, 3:15 p.m.

Jehovah-Jireh vs. Calvary Baptist, 4:40 p.m.

Scotlandville vs. University High, 6:05 p.m.

Ponchatoula at Walker, 7:30 p.m.

BRUSLY TOURNAMENT (G)

Walker vs. TBA 

Wednesday

WALKER CHRISTMAS CHALLENGE (B)

Zachary vs. Jehovah-Jireh, 11 a.m.

Madison Prep vs. Denham Springs, 12:25 p.m.

Booker T. Washington vs. Calvary Baptist, 1:50 p.m.

University High vs. Southern Lab, 3:15 p.m.

Ponchatoula vs. Scotlandville, 4:40 p.m.

Assumption at Walker, 6:05 p.m.

SOCCER

Monday

Zachary at Walker (G) 5 pm

Tuesday

Live Oak at Zachary (VB/JVB) 6, 7:30 pm

Wednesday

Denham Springs at Southside (B) 2, 3:30 pm

