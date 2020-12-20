SCHEDULE SUBJECT TO CHANGE
BASKETBALL
Monday
Holden at Northlake Christian (B), 2 pm
WALKER CHRISTMAS CHALLENGE (BOYS)
University High vs. Ponchatoula, 12:25 pm
Live Oak vs. Jehovah-Jireh, 1:50 pm
Bossier at Walker, 3:15 pm
BRUSLY TOURNAMENT (G)
Walker vs. Opelousas, 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday
Riverside at FSHS (JVG,VG, JVB, VB), 4 pm
Amite at Doyle (JVB/VB) TBA
Ascension Christian at Maurepas (JVB/VB) 5 pm
Springfield at Central Private (JVB/VG/VB) 5, 6, 7:30 pm
WALKER CHRISTMAS CHALLENGE (B)
Denham Springs vs. Assumption, 11 a.m.
Live Oak vs. Southern Lab, 12:25 p.m.
Bossier vs. Madison Prep, 1:50 p.m.
Zachary vs. Booker T. Washington, 3:15 p.m.
Jehovah-Jireh vs. Calvary Baptist, 4:40 p.m.
Scotlandville vs. University High, 6:05 p.m.
Ponchatoula at Walker, 7:30 p.m.
BRUSLY TOURNAMENT (G)
Walker vs. TBA
Wednesday
WALKER CHRISTMAS CHALLENGE (B)
Zachary vs. Jehovah-Jireh, 11 a.m.
Madison Prep vs. Denham Springs, 12:25 p.m.
Booker T. Washington vs. Calvary Baptist, 1:50 p.m.
University High vs. Southern Lab, 3:15 p.m.
Ponchatoula vs. Scotlandville, 4:40 p.m.
Assumption at Walker, 6:05 p.m.
SOCCER
Monday
Zachary at Walker (G) 5 pm
Tuesday
Live Oak at Zachary (VB/JVB) 6, 7:30 pm
Wednesday
Denham Springs at Southside (B) 2, 3:30 pm
