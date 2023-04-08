Denham Springs High’s winter signing class certainly doesn’t lack in size.
A total of 12 DSHS athletes signed with colleges during a signing ceremony at Grady Hornsby Gym, covering five sports.
The football class included Reese Mooney (Liberty University), Ray McKneely (Memphis), Caleb LeBLanc and Micah Harrison (Louisiana Christian) and CamRon Eirick (Kilgore College).
Lawson Navarre signed with William Jewel College for powerlifting, while Eve Fruge’ signed in softball to Baton Rouge Community College.
Jordyn Taylor (Southeastern Louisiana University) and Devin Jeansonne (Ottawa University-Surprise (Arizona)) signed for track, while Ryder Wygant (Enterprise State CC), Jaxon Adams (East Central CC) and Kaleb Howell (Holmes CC) signed in baseball.
Mooney committed to Liberty with the intention of playing for Hugh Freeze, who took the Auburn job.
Mooney said he looked into going to Memphis and another unnamed school before signing with Liberty, where he’s planning to play football and baseball.
“From an athletic standpoint, it’s everything you really want, but school, that’s what I really committed for,” Mooney said of Liberty. “The administration there is just awesome. I’m going to be taken care of there. The academics are awesome.”
“I’ll be able to play there next fall and spring for two sports,” Mooney continued. “It’s everything I wanted.”
Mooney said he got a chance to meet with new Liberty football coach Jamey Chadwell.
“I kind of had an immediate impact with them relationship-wise, and that was kind of the thing for me,” Mooney said. “I had a bunch of relationships with Memphis coaches and everything, but I’ve been committed to Liberty for almost a year-and-a-half, so why not just ride it out? It’s going to be fun.”
Meanwhile, Harrison originally committed to Centenary but signed with Louisiana Christian University.
Centenary announced the return of football in November of 2021, with its return season set for the fall of 2024, while Louisiana Christian is an NAIA school.
“In the process of recruiting and talking to my parents and everything, I just didn’t see it as the best for me with them just getting started back with their program and everything,” Harrison said of his decision. “I just wanted to make the best decision for me, and LC is that spot.”
Harrison said he visited the Pineville campus and talked with the coaching staff, solidifying his decision to sign.
“I just loved the environment, and I loved the campus and the program, how they’re building up each and every year,” Harrison said. “I just saw it as a great opportunity for myself.”
He said the coaching staff liked his versatility and speed.
Fruge’ said it’s been a goal to play college softball.
“It’s always been something that I’ve always wanted to do, and if I got the opportunity, I always said that I would take it,” Fruge’ said.
She said she connected with the BRCC coaching staff while playing with her tournament team, which led to a visit.
“I went on the tour, and it really felt like home,” she said. “Whenever I went, they had just remodeled everything, and everything was really clean, everything was really nice. It was a really nice atmosphere. I was talking to the coaches, and they were just so easy to get along with. I think that I could envision myself being there and playing for them and just loving every bit of it.”
Fruge’ said BRCC will likely use her as a utility infielder.
“I think they just said that they like my grit,” she said.
Adams also made a dream become a reality by signing.
“Growing up, I always wanted to make it to the next level and go play college baseball,” he said. “I just always strived to get better and make it to that level.”
“It’s something I’ve been wanting to do for a long time and spent a lot of long nights and long days on the field and off the field putting in extra hours,” Adams continued. “Ever since I was a little kid, that’s just what I always wanted to do, pursue that dream.”
He said East Central learned of him while he was playing summer ball with the Louisiana Knights, leading to a visit to campus over the summer. Adams was able to spend time with the team and attended a football game.
“They really just made me feel like home,” he said.
Adams said he’ll continue to play catcher at East Central.
“They said that I’m a real good leader and that I have real good communication skills when they saw me catch …,” Adams said. “They said they need a commander on the field.”
Meanwhile, Howell said the coaching staff and facilities helped him solidify signing with Holmes. He said he got an offer on the spot after throwing a bullpen in front of the school’s coaching staff.
“I had a million things going through my mind,” Howell said. “I didn’t know if they were going to offer me or not … I was a little shocked, but definitely a really good feeling.”
Howell said he knows he’ll have to work on his game at the next level.
“They just really like the potential in me, and they think I can really progress to a really good ball player over there,” Howell, a pitcher, said. “I love putting in the work.”
Navarre recently wrapped up his high school powerlifting career.
“Being a collegiate athlete has been one of my dreams since I was a really little kid,” he said. “As soon as I got into high school, that was basically the main goal I was working towards …”
William Jewell became familiar with Navarre through former DSHS powerlifter Raygan Bosco. That led to Navarre getting in touch with William Jewell coach Devin Hance last summer, leading to a visit to the school in Liberty, Mo.
“I fell in love with it,” he said.
He said the student-to-teacher ratio is small, and he liked the elevation change as well as the coaching staff.
“The team welcomed me a lot when I went and ate with them on my visit,” Navarre said. “I got a practice in with the team, and it just felt like a family when I was up there.”
Navarre said he’s ready to take the next step in his career with an eye on eventually becoming a professional powerlifter.
“To me, I think it’s a once in a lifetime thing,” he said. “However much more time you can get to play your sport at any level at all is a blessing. Some people fall in love with their sport and are unable to continue to continue it after high school, so that’s a huge blessing from God for me.”
Taylor, who was selected the girls Field MVP at the Livingston Parish Championships, said heading to college to run is making a dream a reality.
“It’s always something I wanted to do, and once I noticed in high school that I was pretty decent at track, it’s something I wanted to do,” Taylor said.
She said her first contact with the Southeastern coaching staff came when she was at a meet at SLU while she was in middle school. Southeastern made her an offer earlier this year.
Taylor said she’s looking forward to being a part of the Southeastern program, which is coached by Walker graduate Michael Rheams, Jr.
“It feels good because in the Walker and Denham area, it’s like a tightly-packed community, and at Southeastern, it’s the really similar,” she said. “It’s the same. It’s almost like family, so it feels good. It’s an easy transition because it feels basically the same.”
“Coach Rheams, he was a very good jumper, and he’s head coach and he has experience jumping,” Taylor continued. “That’s mainly what I’m here for. I felt like that was the right decision. I feel like their program’s really going up. It’s really building from previous years and what it’s’ been before. They’re headed in the right direction. I’m excited about it.
“I had a lot of offers from some bigger schools, some smaller schools, but Southeastern really felt like home.”
Jeansonne said the realization that he’s signed as a college athlete is still sinking in.
“Since eighth grade, it’s kind of just been my dream, and now that I’m finally here … it’s kind of surreal, but it is something I’ve kind of just worked for or the past few years,” he said.
He said he created a Next College Student Athlete Recruiting profile, which enabled him to get in touch with Ottawa coach Kyle Will.
Jeansonne, who didn’t run his junior year, realizes he’s got a long journey ahead going to Ottawa University, an NAIA school in Surprise, Ariz., and he’s going without making a visit to campus.
“That was one big concern for me,” Jeansonne said. “I talked to Coach Will about it, and he got me in touch with one of the other coaches. He has a bunch of family in Europe, so his situation’s similar, just they’re further away, so he talked to me about it and really eased me into it.”
He said he’ll be able to come home during the holidays, but he’s also got a sense of humor when it came to choosing a school.
“It was between (schools in) Arizona and Missouri … and one big thing was it’s either I spend a lot of money on winter clothes or I just wear what I already wear and just have a slight change in temperature compared to going to snow every winter,” Jeansonne said while laughing. “That’s kind of where I drew the line.”
