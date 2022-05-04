WALKER – Another group of Walker High student-athletes will be heading to colleges to continue their athletic careers, and for some of them, it’s not just about playing sports.
The latest crop of Walker signees includes basketball’s Donald Butler (Centenary); baseball’s Mason Morgan (Millsaps College), Hunter Bethel (Holmes Community College) and Owen Forbes (Nunez Community College; football’s Shane Easley (Louisiana Christian University) and swimming’s David Kingsbury (Millsaps College).
The group signed Monday during a ceremony at the Walker gym.
Butler wrapped up his Walker career as the only player in school history to make the state tournament four years in a row, most recently as a member of the Wildcats’ Class 5A semifinal team.
“It really feels good,” Butler said of signing. “I get to go to college. That was really all I was trying to accomplish in my four years of high school. I really just wanted to get into college – (have a) good GPA, and then just go for basketball. I wanted to have fun, so that’s what I’ve been doing.”
Butler said Centenary contacted him while he was playing AAU basketball, establishing a solid relationship. He visited the campus three times, which solidified his decision to sign with the program.
“They liked how I play, and they’ve just been with me the whole time,” Butler said. “That’s really why I committed to them. They’ve been the most loyal to me, and they were dedicated in getting me. One of their coaches, he even told me that. They really wanted me on their team.”
Butler is confident he’ll be able to help the Gents.
“They told me everybody works for their playing time, but I should earn some playing time,” Butler said. “You know I play hard.”
Forbes, a key member of the Wildcats’ pitching staff last season, is headed to Nunez Community College after missing his senior season following Tommy John surgery.
“It happened in the summer,” he said. “It was a partial tear. They tried to rehab it, but it just didn’t go as planned, so I had to have the surgery right before the season. It was really unfortunate. I wish I could have played and helped the guys out, but I still got a college opportunity. I’m so thankful for that every day of my life.”
“When I told them I had to have surgery, there was never even a back off (from Nunez),” Forbes continued. “They stayed in contact with me through the whole time and checked on me every week, so I knew it was the right place …”
He said he’s planning to start throwing in June and plans on making the Pelicans’ decision to stick with him pay off.
“I’m probably going to have to miss the fall, but I’m just going to continue to work and grind and become the best version of myself when I come back,” Forbes said.
“It’s just another bounce back,” Forbes continued. “I’m going to just continue to work all summer, make myself better each and every day. That’s what it’s all about.”
Forbes said he enjoyed his visit to the Chalmette campus, and is looking to help the program, which began in 2017.
“They’re slowly improving every year,” he said. “They just came around, but they’re getting so much better, and I’m blessed to be a part of it. I can’t wait.”
Morgan will be attending Millsaps College, and plans on majoring in pre-med, but his decision to sign there wasn’t based solely on the baseball program.
“Millsaps really impressed me academically,” he said. “So far, for the past couple years, they’ve had a 100 percent acceptance rate to med school. That really impressed me. It just really clicked the first time I met the coach, so I was like, I might as well try it. If I don’t like it, then I’m still going to college here.”
Millsaps found out abut Morgan through a recruiting site, which led to a visit and tour of the facilities with head coach Jim Page.
“First, the academics were exceptional, but just the overall culture that I saw from the players and the coaches whenever I went and watched a game was just something I wanted to be a part of,” Morgan said.
Morgan, who played catcher and in the outfield for the Wildcats this past season, said he’s not concerned about his playing time at the next level right now.
“All I know is that I’ll be there to practice and everything,” he said. “I’ve just got to earn my spot on the field.”
Bethel said he was happy to get the signing behind him after Holmes Community College got in touch with him after talking with his coaches at Walker and in summer ball.
“They talked to everybody, and they reached out to me and got me up there on a visit, and I just fell in love with it,” Bethel said. “I think they’re going in the right direction. The administration’s behind them. They’re putting money into the athletic program. I think it will be a good place to go.”
Bethel said the Holmes is building an indoor facility with a new stadium featuring an all-turf field.
“When I was talking to the coaches … they wanted their program to feel like a Division I program,” he said. “They emphasized that. They don’t want it to feel like you’re at a junior college. They want you to feel like you’re at a Division I program because that’s the ultimate goal is to be at a Division I program.”
Bethel said Holmes plans on using him as a pitcher and an outfielder.
“I hope I get a bunch of playing time freshman year, but I’m still going to go up there and work for it,” he said.
Easley is headed to Louisiana Christian, and while playing football at the next level is big for him, the education is a bonus.
“I’m excited,” he said. “It’s what I’ve worked for my whole life, to play college football, and I got the opportunity, so I took it. It’s great education, very nice school.”
Easley said he took matters into his own hands to make Louisiana Christian aware of him.
“I didn’t have many colleges looking at me coming out of my senior year, so I really just had to hard press them,” he said. “I decided I wanted to play college football, which has been my dream for a long time, so I went up to Louisiana College, I went and talked to the coaching staff, and we both mutually decided that it was the right fit.”
“I went there, and it felt like a home,” Easley continued. “It didn’t feel like some college I was just going to to try to force myself to play. It felt natural. I talked to people. It’s not a huge campus – only around 900 students. It’s a nice place, and I really enjoyed it. They have a former Walker coach on their staff – Coach (Dwayne) Severio. He’s their defensive coordinator, a guy from home, and it just feels like a good program that’s progressing in the right direction.”
In college, Easley said he’ll play defensive tackle, where he thrived as a senior at Walker after starting his career on the offensive line. He said former LSU and NFL defensive lineman Marlon Favorite helped him in is transition from offensive lineman to defense.
“That’s a good mentor,” Easley said with a laugh. “We reached out to Lionel Turner, who went to Walker, and he sent us to (Favorite). He just helped with a lot of the mental part of the game. Playing D-line, everything has to become second nature the way you play. It’s your reaction is really all that you’re doing while you’re playing, so it just made that natural to me and allowed me to get a lot of tackles for loss and stop the run this year.”
Easley, who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, said he doesn’t mind working to earn playing time.
“I told them on my visit I can’t promise you I’ll be 6-5, but I can promise I can work harder than any other guy there, so that’s what I’m looking forward to,” Easley said. “I’m not going to be the biggest guy on the field, but I can have a bigger heart.”
Like the other members of the signing class, Kingsbury soaked up the moment during Monday’s ceremony.
“It’s just pure enjoyment, pure excitement,” he said. “I really just don’t know how else to express it. Four years in high school gone by in a flash like that – it’s amazing, and now I’m going to do it for another four years in college and meet new friends, new people. That’s so much to take in, but I’m excited. That’s all I can really say.”
Kingsbury got connected with Millsaps and assistant coach Will Dubrowski through the Next College Student Athlete website and set up a meeting.
“He called us, it well and then we decided to tour the campus as well, and we got to meet him and the team, and it just came together like steak and butter,” Kingsbury said.
On his visit, Kingsbury said the size of the Jackson, Miss., campus was a bit overwhelming.
“At first, I had to take it in, then when I got to see all the classes, all the different buildings and actually meet the team and see them actually practice, I was like, ‘You know what, this seems like the perfect for me. This could be it. This is it.’”
Kingsbury, who was a four-year member of the Walker swim team and a team captain, also said he doesn’t mind working to improve, especially because he’s seen it pay off.
“I love putting in the work,” he said. “It makes me feel better about myself and it shows that I’m improving and not just slacking around.”
“It’s just been an amazing four years, and I can’t wait to do it again for another four with a new family, a new team and everything.”
