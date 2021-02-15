The Walker High Athletic Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for its Class of 2021.
Candidates may be nominated as athletes, coaches, administrators or contributors/supporters but cannot be nominated by current members of the Walker Hall of Fame Committee.
Those nominating may submit photographs and other materials to aid in the selection process.
The deadline to submit a nomination is March 31.
All nomination forms and materials must be mailed by certified mail or in a sealed envelope to: Walker High School, 9677 Florida Blvd., Walker, LA 70785, Attn: Principal/HOF
For a nomination form and guidelines, click here.
