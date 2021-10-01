Walker High School Athletic Hall of Fame will induct its 2021 class at a banquet on Thursday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. in the school cafeteria.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at: sLocalTix.com
The class includes athletes Chris Hawkins (football, basketball, track), Class of 2005; Stacie Foster Matherne (basketball), Class of 1978; Jermaine Rushton (football, basketball), Class of 1999 (deceased); Greg Wascom (baseball, football, basketball, track) Class of 1981 and Jimmy Watson, Lifetime Supporter/Contributor from the Class of 1968.
Additionally, the 1972 AA state champion girls basketball team will be recognized, and a plaque will be placed in the Athletic Hall of Fame in their honor. Members of the team are: Ella Lockhart Pendarvis, Debra Sibley Lockhart (deceased), Lucy Foster Watson, Melanie Burge, Tessie Booker, Karen Smart, Sandra Glascock Strahan, Diane Ward (deceased), Garnet King Clements, Denise Rand (deceased), Debbie Glascock Willhite, Mickey Teekel (deceased), Martha Reeves and coach Rogers Pope.
Also, because of COVIF-19 restrictions, Walker's 2020 Athletic Hall of Fame inductees were not recognized at a banquet, but they are invited to attend this year's banquet.
