Walker High School will add three new members and a state championship team to its Athletic Hall of Fame later this month.
The induction banquet will be held Thursday, Oct. 20 at the school cafeteria at 7 p.m.
Tickets are now on sale at: sLocalTix.com.
This will be the fifth class of inductees and while this year's class is small in number, the individuals being honored have very impressive accomplishments.
Jerry Morgan, Sr. is being honored as both a coach and administrator.
In 1959, when supporters of Walker High School wanted to restart its football program after a 25-year dormant period, they called on Morgan to do the job. He started from the ground up with a program that had almost no players with football experience, no equipment and no playing field.
In a short four years, the Wildcats were district runners-up with a 6-3 overall and 5-1 district record playing in a stadium on a field that he had been hands-on involved in building.
After moving from coaching and teaching to administration, Morgan served as Walker High School principal from 1975-1985 and retired after having been instrumental in the construction of the new football stadium that is currently in use.
Warren Curtis only served as head girls basketball coach of the Lady Cats for four years, but it was a successful period in the history of the school.
He continued the dominance of the program by bringing the fifth state championship in girls basketball to Walker in 18 years. Warren's teams included the 1977 Class AA state champions, along with one other Sweet Sixteen and two additional quarterfinal appearances.
Three district championships in four years rounded out the teams' accomplishments.
Curtis was recognized by his peers and sports writers numerous times. He was the 1977 Louisiana Class AA Coach of the Year as well as being named the head coach of the East in the All-Star game that summer. He was also named district and parish coach of the year multiple times as his teams averaged almost 24 wins per season.
Kristy Carlin Mallory completed her high school career as one of the most accomplished multi-sport athletes in the history of Walker High School.
A 2005 graduate, she excelled in basketball, track and cross country for the Lady Cats. She won numerous track and cross country events, including being the 800 meter 4A state champion in 2003 and finishing third in the 5A state cross country meet as a junior.
However, it was on the basketball court where she had the most success.
Averaging 19.8 points and 9.8 rebounds per game during her senior season, she earned a scholarship to Southeastern Louisiana University, where she became All-Southland Conference and had over 500 career rebounds. She completed her SLU career by earning Student Athlete of the Year honors.
At Walker High School, she was named Louisiana Wendy's High School Heisman, All-State and Academic All-State as well as All Metro for two years.
Among her All-District and All-Parish accomplishments were both district and parish MVP honors as well as being named best offensive player in Livingston Parish twice.
The Walker High School 1977 Class AA girls basketball state champions put a crown on a very successful year of athletics for school when they brought home the AA state championship.
This marked the fifth state championship for the girls basketball program in school history. A strong defensive effort in all five playoff games culminated in a 33-25 victory over Port Allen in the state finals in Lake Charles.
The Lady Wildcats finished with an overall record of 27-8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.