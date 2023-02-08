The Walker High School Athletic Hall of Fame is currently taking nomination applications for the Class of 2023.
Nomination packets are available online through the school website at Walkerhigh.org. The deadline to submit applications is March 31.
Thunderstorms, some strong this evening giving way to periods of light rain late. Storms could contain tornadoes. Low 53F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: February 8, 2023 @ 8:11 pm
For more information, contact the school office at 225-271-3200.
Additionally, the Walker Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2022 will be recognized at Friday's District 5-5A basketball games between the Wildcats and Denham Springs High at Walker High featuring girls and boys games.
Tickets are on sale through sLocalTix.com.
