Walker High is turning to a veteran coach as its new athletic director.
Principal Jason St. Pierre said Joey Sanchez, most recently the football coach at St. Michael the Archangel, will be the school’s new athletic director, taking over for Steve Johnson.
It’s not the first time Sanchez has served as an athletic director as he was AD at Redemptorist for three years then athletic director for the Zachary School System for five years and also served as AD and head football coach at Central Private.
“It was something I’ve always wanted to get back into, and when this opportunity arose, it was just way too good to pass up,” Sanchez said of working in the AD role. “It was just a chance that doesn’t come along very often, and I was fortunate enough to be in the right place, right time and looking forward to the new challenge.”
When asked what drew him to the Walker job, Sanchez didn’t take long to respond.
“One person -- Jason St. Pierre,” Sanchez said. “Very progressive individual. He’s taken that place to some new heights. They’re doing some good things over there – very progressive thinker, very kind of out the box. One thing I told him, I’d like to try to mirror the athletic program after that to move it to the next level and help them get to where they need to be.
“The facilities are second-to-none and just the attitude of wanting to be successful and wanting to be first class in everything they do was a challenge, and hopefully I can help them get to that point,” Sanchez continued.
St. Pierre spoke highly of Sanchez.
“He’s well-respected in the coaching world, and he’s got a good vision of where he wants to take our athletic program, so we’re excited for him coming,” St. Pierre said. “It’s just a good fit, somebody who’s experienced, knows what they’re doing and has a vision of making Walker athletics one of the best programs. Everywhere he’s gone, he’s excelled, and the kids have done well, so it’s a great fit for us.”
Sanchez also praised Walker’s athletic programs, starting with the school’s entire coaching staff.
“From Chad Mahaffey as football coach to Randy Sandifer as baseball coach, they have an outstanding coaching staff there and the assistants that they’ve been able to attract over there, so hopefully we can just fine-tune some things and keep all our good coaches there and add to the coaching pool that we have to get us to that next level, but that coaching staff is second-to-none.”
Sanchez begins working at Walker on April 12.
“It will give me time to survey and get a little feel for the lay of the land, finish up the school year and kind of hit the ground running during the summer and in August be ready for football in fall and be ready to go for next school year,” Sanchez said. “I’m just beyond excited. It was something I was looking to get back into, and I think I landed at a very great place. A great leader and a good staff to work with the coaches over there.”
