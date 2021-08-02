Walker High will host a "Meet the Wildcats" event on Monday, August 23 at 6:30 p.m. at Wildcat Stadium.
During the first-time event, fans will be introduced to new Walker athletic director Joey Sanchez as well as the coaching staffs and and varsity players for the school's cross country, swimming and football teams.
The Walker cheerleaders, dance team and band will also be attending the event.
