Peyton Woods

Doyle's Peyton Woods was selected the All-Parish Most Valuable Player.

2023 ALL-PARISH BASEBALL TEAM

FIRST TEAM

Lane Lusk

Live Oak's Lane Lusk was selected the All-Parish Offensive MVP.
Cooper Smith

Live Oak's Cooper Smith was selected the All-Parish Defensive MVP.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.