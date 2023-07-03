2023 ALL-PARISH BASEBALL TEAM
FIRST TEAM
P Kaleb Howell | Denham Springs | Sr.
P Sawyer Pruitt | Live Oak | Jr.
P Jayden Louque | Albany | Jr.
P Caiden Barcia | Doyle | Jr.
C Cooper Smith | Live Oak | Soph.
INF Lane Lusk | Live Oak | Sr.
INF Ethan Hand | Denham Springs | Sr.
INF Dathan Cummings | Doyle | Jr.
INF Brock Davis | Live Oak | Soph.
INF Reese Mooney | Denham Springs | Sr.
INF Brayden Knight | Albany | Jr.
OF Cameron Washington | Walker | Soph.
OF Caleb Daigle | Denham Springs | Jr.
OF Will Sanders | Springfield | Soph.
UTL Josh Strother | Holden | Sr.
UTL Peyton Woods | Doyle | Sr.
UTL Brody Miller | Holden | Sr.
UTL Tyler Thompson | Holden | Jr.
UTL Mason Hill | French Settlement | Soph.
DH Jayden Randazzo | Albany | Soph.
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER: Peyton Woods, Doyle
DEFENSIVE MVP: Cooper Smith, Live Oak
OFFENSIVE MOST VALUABLE PLAYER: Lane Lusk, Live Oak
COACH OF THE YEAR: Tim Beatty, Doyle
SECOND TEAM
P Braxton Demopulos | Live Oak | Sr.
P Hunter Owens | Live Oak | Sr.
P Caleb Klug | Denham Springs | Soph.
P Karson Domiano | Albany | Jr.
P Jayden Teague | Springfield | Sr.
C Jaxon Adams | Denham Springs | Sr.
C Cayden Hull | Holden | 8th
INF Ryder Wygant | Denham Springs | Sr.
INF Brayden Allen | Live Oak | Soph.
INF Logan Coley | Live Oak | Sr.
INF Prestin Vicknair | Maurepas | Soph.
INF Jace Ware | Doyle | Jr.
OF Cody Lovett | Doyle | Jr.
OF Seth Hoffman-Olmo | Albany | Jr.
OF Jed Cambre | Denham Springs | Sr.
OF Brad Olivier | Live Oak | Sr.
UTL Trevor McMorris | French Settlement | Soph.
UTL Alex Aime | Maurepas | Fr.
UTL Eli Digirolamo | Denham Springs | Sr.
UTL Layton Ballard | Albany | Soph.
DH Kenneth Berard | Live Oak | Jr.
HONORABLE MENTION: WALKER | Mac Griffin, Braylen Ainsworth, Brodie Thompson, Braylin Kent; DENHAM SPRINGS | Christian Callendar, Matthew Lewis, Rancher Miller, Carter Davis, Jacob Middlebrook; SPRINGFIELD | Tripp Sims, Joe Ray, Kyle Ridgedell; FRENCH SETTLEMENT | Hance Roussel, Joel LeBourgeois, Zane Wilson; DOYLE | Dru Beatty; HOLDEN | Colton Lewis; LIVE OAK | Cole Delaughter, Hayden Everett, Jacob Galloway, Trevor Hodges
