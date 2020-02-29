It's early in the prep baseball season, but Doyle hit the ground running with a pair of one-hitters in a 3-0 run in the Springfield Tournament on Saturday.
Brock Adams and Karson Jones combined to one-hit Sumner in a 10-0 win, while Andrew Yuratich hurled a one-hitter with six strikeouts in a 10-0 win over Riverside Academy.
The Tigers put together a pair of five-run innings to spark an 11-4 win over Fontainebleau.
DOYLE 10, RIVERSIDE 0
The Tigers backed Yuratich with four runs in the first inning and 11 hits in the game.
Braden Keen went 4-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs, Braden Mclin went 3-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs, Landon Wolfe went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Cade Watts scored three runs.
DOYLE 10, SUMNER 0
Adams struck out 11 while giving up a hit in four innings to get the win, and Jones pitched a clean inning of relief with two strikeouts.
Tyson Stewart had a grand slam, and Adams followed with a solo home run as part of a six-run third inning.
Watts went 2-for-3 with two runs, and Logan Turner scored two runs.
DOYLE 11, FONTAINEBLEAU 4
The Tigers scored five in the first and five in the second, building a 10-2 lead.
Doyle used six pitchers in the game, while while Watts went 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI, Luke LeBourgeois was 2-for-2 with a run and an RBI and Stewart and Adams each had doubles with two RBIs.
