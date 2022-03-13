Jaxon Adams singled to left field, scoring Conner Rodrigue with one out in the bottom of the seventh, giving Denham Springs High a 3-2 win over East Central (Miss). on Saturday.
The game was tied at 2-2 heading into the bottom of the seventh. Rodrigue was hit by a pitch with one out, Reese Mooney singled and Ethan Hand drew an intentional walk, setting up Adams’ game-winning hit.
Denham grabbed a 1-0 lead in the third after Jed Cambre and Rodrigue were hit by pitches in consecutive at-bats. Cambre moved to third on Mooney’s fly out and scored on a steal of home.
East Central grabbed a 2-1 lead in the top of the sixth on three hits and an error, but DSHS tied it up in the bottom of the inning after Mooney led off with a single, Hand reached on an error, and Mooney scored on Larson Fabre’s single sacrifice fly with one out.
The Yellow Jackets had the bases loaded with two outs but East Central got a fielder’s choice grounder to third to get out of the inning.
Jacob Middlebrook gave up six hits, two runs, no walks and struck out three in five innings as the DSHS starter. Ethan Quebodeaux walked one and struck out two without giving up a hit in two innings of relief to get the win.
Mooney went 2-for-4 with a run to lead the Yellowjackets, who had five hits.
