DUTCHTOWN – Denham Springs, which lost all of a four-run lead in the sixth inning, rallied with a pair of runs and took a wild 8-7 game Wednesday from Dutchtown in Metro League action.
Denham Springs, which lost a 4-0 lead during a six-run sixth inning, had two players that walked to start the seventh inning followed by singles from JT Gould and Lane Dudley.
Two runs scored on a fielder’s choice and throwing error to put Job Norgress on base and gave the Jackets the lead back. A single from Diez added an insurance run.
“Our kids did a good job of responding when (Dutchtown) came up and had their big inning,” Denham Springs coach Mark Carroll said. “We gave up six runs on three hits, you can’t do that. One of our big theories is that walks, and errors is how you win and lose ball games. And we tried in that inning to go ‘here you go, here’s the ballgame’. But the kids did a good job of coming back and swinging the bat after that. They hit the ball on the nose pretty good that next inning.”
Denham Springs, which defeated Walker 8-0 on Tuesday, broke through in the fourth inning against Dutchtown after a scoreless tie.
Third baseman Noah Juan singled, moved to second on a balk and scored on Brennan Hall’s RBI-single up the middle.
The Yellow Jackets maintained that momentum an inning later, scoring three times for make it 4-0.
Juan doubled home Dudley and Tanner Zeppuhar, both of whom singled, and Dalton Diez followed with a run-scoring triple.
Dutchtown responded with its own big inning, scoring six runs on three hits and three walks. The inning got started with an error, opening the door for a Hunter Grenfell double. Three straight walks set the carousel in motion, bringing in a run. A two-run double from Jack Ballard tied the game at 4-4 before a single up the middle score to give the Griffins a 6-4 lead.
“We kind of just kept the same mentality the whole time,” Dudley said. “We got ahead of them first and then went down, but we knew we already scored those runs, so we came back and scored some more.”
The Griffins were able to scrap across a run in their half of the inning, but the Yellow Jackets were able to hold on.
Dudley, who misplayed a ball in the first inning, came back to make up for it at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a pair of singles and Juan finished 2-4 and two RBI.
“I’m feeling pretty good,” Dudley said. “I was just trying to make contact and move the runners over. I’ve been working hard, having long practices. I just swung at everything in the strike zone that I could…it really helps my confidence. It lets me know that I can do this for any game going forward.”
