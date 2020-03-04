After a successful 1 ½ weeks of the season Walker High will hit to the road to work on another aspect of developing a successful team.
The Wildcats take a 5-2 mark into the Trey Altick/Louisiana Prep Classic hosted by Ouachita Christian where they’ll play four games in three days.
“It’s just getting away,” Walker coach Randy Sandifer, who will take a team to the Altick event for the 10th straight year. “At some point in the playoffs, if you can get out of the first round and get into a two out of three (series) and you’re on the road, you end up in a hotel. That’s a big deal.
“There’s the newness of being on a bus together, rooming together and doing stuff together,” Sandifer said. “It’s the full educational experience. It’s a way to come together a little more as a team. That’s the good part with it being in the second week of the season.”
Sandifer’s hopeful his team will have an enjoyable experience in the tournament compared to that of a year ago when Walker lost three games and had another cancelled by weather.
The Wildcats open play at 7 p.m. Thursday at West Ouachita, face Parkway at 7 p.m. Friday at Sterlington High and play a doubleheader Saturday at Ouachita High against the host Lions at 10 a.m. and Evangel Christian at 12:30 p.m.
“The goal is 3-1 and 2-2 is the norm because of the competition you’re facing,” Sandifer said. “The winning and losing’s important but the other benefit is you want to feel good about yourself when you’re coming back.”
Walker’s start has been extremely promising when you consider the team’s only two losses are both by one run to Brusly and Catholic High-New Iberia.
The Wildcats went 3-1 during last week’s Plaquemine High Tournament which gave them five wins in their first six games until losing an early lead Tuesday against Catholic-New Iberia.
“We’ve played pretty well,” Sandifer said. “We’ve had some moments where we’ve played really well and then there’s a couple of innings, we would like to have back. We’re probably about where I thought we should be. When you look at the two losses by one, we could have easily won those two, but at the same time there’s a game or two we could have lost somewhere else.”
Walker outscored its first two opponents – St. James and St. Michael the Archangel – 17-5 heading into its first game of the Plaquemine tournament and falling to Brusly, 5-4.
“We’ve pitched really well, that’s been the biggest thing right now,” Sandifer said. “We’ve had really good starting pitching and have pitched between seven to eight guys with none of them having a bad outing.”
Sandifer pointed to a key statistic for his pitchers – 64 strikeouts against just 23 walks – as a big reason for his team’s success.
Grant Edwards emerged with a dominant first week, having won both of his games with 19 strikeouts over 10 innings. Seniors Christian Cassels and Cody King, who battled back from a sore arm in the jamboree, both provided the Wildcats with quality innings.
“He’s short in statute but the ball gets out his hand pretty well and I think it surprises some people and has been pretty good the first two times out,” Sandifer said of Edwards. “Christian threw in relief his first game and started and threw four innings against Terrebonne (7-2 win). Cody started against Hammond (2-1 win) and went six innings on 70 pitches. He was pretty much his usual self of pounding the strike zone.”
Sandifer said that Caleb Webb, who missed last weekend with an illness, has rebounded to lead Walker with 7 RBIs – only four off the team’s leader last year - while Edwards has compiled eight hits and that infielders Cameron Crow, Gabe Inman and Camden Carver have all been consistent thus far.
“If we can find our consistency offensively, we have a chance to be a really good team,” Sandifer said. “It’s encouraging to be 5-2 and realize that offensively we’ve still got a lot of room to grow. Defensively we’ve been pretty sound. That’s been the biggest difference in a year. We haven’t put people on for free and we didn’t allow the hit that gave up two or three unearned runs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.