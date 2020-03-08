Micah Cleveland hurled a complete game and Albany backed him with 14 hits in an 11-4 win over Springfield as part of the Ponchatoula Tournament on Saturday.
Reece Wolfe had a two-out single with two out in the bottom of the eighth, helping the Hornets to a 5-4 win over Franklinton in a game earlier Saturday.
ALBANY 11, SPRINGFIELD 4
Cleveland needed just 71 pitches, giving up seven hits and three earned runs to get the win as the Hornets got rolling with a six-run first inning.
Brock Bennett, Brock Bankston and Reece Wolfe each had three hits for Albany, while DJ Brumfield and Slade Bankston each had two.
Blake Lobell and Bryce Vittorio worked in the loss for the Bulldogs.
Will Taylor and Logan Lobell each had two hits for Springfield.
ALBANY 5, FRANKLINTON 4
Bankston singled to lead off the bottom of the eighth, and Seth Galyean drew a two-out walk, setting up Wolfe's single to center to win it.
Albany rallied from a two-run deficit with a three-run second as Wolfe grounded into a fielder's choice bringing in two runs and Bankston singled.
Franklinton went back ahead 4-3 in the third before Reid Rayborn's RBI grounder tied the game at 4-4 in the bottom of the inning.
Bankston had two hits for the Hornets, while Brumfield and Rayborn combined to give up nine hits.
