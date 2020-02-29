John Curtis rode a four-run fourth inning in a 6-2 victory over Albany on Saturday, and Holy Savior Menard put together a seven-run fifth inning in a 10-4 win over the Hornets on Friday as part of the St. Charles Catholic Tournament.
JOHN CURTIS 6, ALBANY 2
The Patriots scored four run in the fourth on a single, three walks and a hit batter before picking up a run on Seth Galyean's fielder's choice grounder in the sixth inning.
Curtis got a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth before Brock Bennett's grounder to second scored DJ Brumfield in the top of the seventh.
Justin Coats went 2-for-3 and combined with Ethan Nelson to give up four hits, five runs, six walks and strike out six.
HOLY SAVIOR MENARD 10, ALBANY 4
Holy Savior snapped a 2-2 tie with its seven-run fifth inning before Albany scratched for single runs in the bottom of the fifth and sixth innings.
Brock Bennett went 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Slade Bankston went 1-for-4 with two RBIs to lead Albany.
Brumfield, Bennett and Slade Bankston pitched for the Hornets.
