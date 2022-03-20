The Albany baseball team went 0-2 over the weekend dropping a 19-3 decision to Covington and an 11-5 decision to Riverdale.
COVINGTON 19, ALBANY 3
The Lions scored nine runs in the first and second innings to build an 18-0 a lead.
Layton Ballard had a two-out single in the third to score Seth Galyean for Albany’s first run.
Covington picked up another run in the fourth, and Albany got two in the fifth as Galyean led off with a single and later scored on an error. Ethan Woods singled in Austin Watts for the game’s final run.
Galyean went 2-for-3 with two runs to lead Albany, which had six hits.
Karson Domiano and Aiden Owens combined to give up 12 hits, 19 runs and six walks while striking out four in four innings.
RIVERDALE 11, ALBANY 5
Riverdale led 6-1 heading into the fifth when Albany scored three runs as Watts singled to score Galyean. Watts later stole home, and Ballard scored on Jayden Randazzo’s sacrifice bunt, cutting the lead to 6-4.
Riverdale put together a four-run rally in the bottom of the inning to take a 10-4. Watts doubled to score Galyean in the top of the sixth, and Riverdale got the game’s final run in the bottom of the inning.
Watts went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run to lead Albany, which had six hits.
Watts, Randazzo and Aaron Dickson combined to give up nine hits, 11 runs and seven walks while striking out two in six innings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.