HAMMOND – Brady Trisler pitched a complete game, giving up only three hits to lead West Feliciana past Albany, 10-1, in a game played Monday at Southeastern Louisiana.
It was the first complete game of the season by a Saints’ pitcher and the team’s fifth consecutive victory.
“When I was on the mound, I knew I had a good defense behind me,” Trisler said. “I was able to hit my spots and put the ball over the plate.”
Albany’s struggles on the mound included hitting eight batters helping West Feliciana open a 6-0 lead before the Hornets picked up their first hit.
“We didn’t have command of the strike zone,” Albany coach Gabe Woods said. “Our team needs to understand that we have to get the ball over the plate to put ourselves in better position.”
Albany starter Brock Bennett encountered a rough first inning with a pair of walks and two hits batsmen. A bases-loaded walk to lead-off batter Skyler Ernest brought in a run and then a sacrifice fly by Trisler made it 2-0 followed by a delayed steal by Hunter Giroir.
Albany’s pitching problems continued an inning later when they hit four batters, that accounting for three runs and a 6-0 deficit.
The Hornets (9-8), which had a three-game win streak snapped, ended the shutout on Donovan Giamalva’s solo homer – the team’s first hit – to make it 6-1.
“Our first job was to find a way to get some runs across the plate,” West Feliciana coach Gannan Accord said. “The credit goes to Brady (Trisler) because he threw a solid game and had command of the zone. I’m proud of the way he threw in the game.”
West Feliciana added a pair of runs in the fourth and seventh innings to build a 10-1 lead.
Defensively, Albany had a few bright spots, picking off a runner at first base while catcher Joey Smith threw out a runner at second base on an attempted steal.
The Hornets return to action at 6 p.m. Wednesday, hosting French Settlement at 6 p.m.
---------------------------
The News is interested in your feedback! Please tap here to leave some thoughts on our feedback form or follow this link:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.