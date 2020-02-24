Micah Cleveland hurled a complete-game, five-hitter and his offense backed him with 11 hits in a 6-3 road win of Franklinton to open the season Monday.
Albany snapped a 3-3 tie with a three-run fifth inning, sparked by three straight doubles from DJ Brumfield, Brock Bennett and Brock Bankston to open the inning. A bases-loaded walk to Reese Wolfe brought in the last run.
The Hornets (1-0) got a run-scoring single from Ethan Nelson and an RBI double from Seth Galyean in the first inning.
Cleveland gave up five hits, three runs, no walks and struck out three in the winning effort.
Brumfield, Bankston and Justin Coats each had two hits to lead the Hornets.
