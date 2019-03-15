Acey Martin’s single with two out in the bottom of the fifth inning scored Joey Smith, securing a 5-4 win over Maurepas as part of the Doyle Tournament on Thursday at Springfield.
Martin’s winning hit was set up when Brock Bankston drew a two-out walk and scored on Smith’s single to knot the score at 4-4.
Maurepas put together a three-run first inning, highlighted by Piersten Sturges’ two-run single. The Wolves added a run in the second before Martin’s run-scoring double helped cut the lead to 4-2 in the bottom of the inning.
Smith and DJ Brumfield combined to give up five hits and strike out seven for the Hornets.
Chase Guitreau hurled a five-hitter with 12 strikeouts in the losing effort.
Martin and Smith each had two hits for Albany, while Cole Bovia was 2-for-4 for Maurepas.
PEARL RIVER 13, ALBANY 1, 5 INNINGS
Pearl River’s Preston Matthews threw a one-hitter with eight strikeouts, and the Rebels built an 11-0 lead before Brumfield’s two-out sacrifice fly scored Smith in the bottom of the fifth.
Martin had the Hornets’ only hit of the game.
