It’s been quite a turnaround for the Albany baseball program this season, and now the Hornets are preparing to enjoy the reward.
No. 18 Albany (14-15) travels to face No. 15 Kaplan in a best-of-three series in the Division II non-select playoffs Thursday at 6 p.m. The second game will be played at 6 p.m. Friday, with a third game at noon Saturday, if necessary.
Not bad for a team that had just three wins last season.
“We ended our season last year on a really low point,” second-year Albany coach Antonio Ragusa said. “We ended last season 3-27, obviously not making the playoffs. I gave the kids some time off at the end of the season, and then once the summer hit, we started June 6, and the kids have worked extremely hard since then. It's great to see all their hard work for all the months just come (together) and give them the opportunity to play in the playoffs that not everybody gets to do.”
“I’m just excited for my coaching staff and my players that they get to experience going into the playoffs,” Ragusa continued. “It’s really awesome.”
In Division IV non-select action, No. 16 French Settlement hosts No. 17 Lake Arthur at 6 p.m. Thursday. The playoff format in Divisions IV and V is single elimination.
The three-game series format, which is in place until the semifinals, is a new wrinkle this postseason, and Ragusa said he likes his team’s chances.
“I think with our guys, it suits us well,” Ragusa said. “Our theme for the last couple of years is that if we have a bad game, it’s time to flush it, and the best part about baseball is that you do get to play one more day. I think that that’s true in a three-game series so to say. You have a bad game (in) game one, well you have the opportunity to come back in game two and game three and keep your season alive.”
Because of some late movement with the Hornets and their projected opponents before the last power rankings were released, Ragusa said he doesn’t know much about Kaplan. At this point in the season, he’s more concerned about his team.
“It’s more about us,” he said. “If we can do the things that we need to do to win a game, we’re usually going to be successful. If we’re worried about the other team and what they’re doing, it usually doesn’t turn out well for us.”
He said he’s looking for consistency after the Hornets split a doubleheader at Maurepas on Monday to close out the regular season, losing the first game 8-7 as the Wolves got three straight singles to start the bottom of the seventh, with Jacob Guerin driving in two runs to win the game.
Connor Barrilleaux hit a home run, and Jayden Louque gave up eight hits and struck out nine in 5.2 innings while Layton Ballard gave up a hit and struck out three in 1.1 innings of relief as Albany won the second game 17-3, scoring 12 runs over the final two innings.
“They’re a really good team, and we came out in game one and struggled to throw strikes,” Ragusa said. “We struggled to put the ball in play. Their pitcher (Prestin Vicknair) held us pretty good for seven innings and we ended up losing that game. We came back in game two. Our pitcher, Jayden Louque, he was awesome on the mound. He did great, and then we hit the ball very well in game two and we were able to be successful. I told my team that (Monday) was a great example of what it means to do what we need to do. If we do what we need to do, we give ourselves that better chance.”
