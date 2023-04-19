Albany High logo
Courtesy of Albany High on Twitter

It’s been quite a turnaround for the Albany baseball program this season, and now the Hornets are preparing to enjoy the reward.

No. 18 Albany (14-15) travels to face No. 15 Kaplan in a best-of-three series in the Division II non-select playoffs Thursday at 6 p.m. The second game will be played at 6 p.m. Friday, with a third game at noon Saturday, if necessary.

