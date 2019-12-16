ALBANY – It didn’t take much for Albany’s Brock Bankston to know he’d found a home at Nunez Community College.
All he had to do was watch the Pelicans play.
“I like being a "dirt bag" and that’s what they were,” said Bankston, who signed with the school during a ceremony at Albany High on Dec. 13. “(It’s) playing hard and playing with all you’ve got. I like the way they play. They were intense. I like that.”
Bankston is the third player from Albany to sign with Nunez, joining his former teammates Joey Smith and Acey Martin, who signed with the program last spring. Smith and Martin are on the team’s fall roster, along with former Springfield player Zac Wild.
Bankston said having his teammates in the fold also helped in the decision-making process.
“I like playing with those guys,” said Bankston, noted Nunez began following him after a seeing him at a showcase event the summer before his junior seasons. “I like playing with those guys. I had a lot of fun with them. It’s good to stay with my brothers.
“We all play hard. We all play intense," Bankston said. "Smitty, Acey, those guys, they play hard too. That’s what a lot of people are looking for.”
As a junior, Bankston was a first-team All-District 7-3A performer at third base and also played catcher for the Hornets. He expects to play in both spots at Nunez.
“When you can do both, it certainly helps,” Bankston said, while realizing he have to work to earn playing time with the Pelicans, who compete in the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Region 23, along with Baton Rouge Community College and Delgado.
“I’m going to go try and earn playing time,” Bankston said. “Everybody’s worried about playing time, but you’ve got to earn it. You can’t expect to go there and play right away. You can’t expect to be in the starting nine. You have to earn your way. That’s no matter where you are, high school or college, you’ve got to earn it.”
Albany first-year baseball coach David Pittman, who worked with Bankston last season in a limited role as an assistant coach before taking over when Gabe Woods resigned last month, said he has no doubt Bankston will do just that.
“I know how he is,” Pittman said. “He’s going to practice hard every day. You don’t have to worry about him in the books. He’s your kind of guy. He’s a "dirtbag".”
Pittman also said Bankston has the ability to play any position except shortstop.
“It helps him out,” Pittman said. “It helps the program out, and if you can hit, you’re in the lineup. Not to take anything away from the defense, but he can swing a bat, and he’s not afraid. If you throw 90, bring it. If throw 85 … bring it. I’m here to test your will. You test mine. That’s the good part with this guy.”
Bankston said he’s also looking forward to being a part of the Nunez program which went 0-18 in its first season in 2018 and 11-37 last season.
“They’re putting it together,” Bankston said. “I see them going up. They’re doing good. They had a good season last year. They’re going to have a good season this year. I’m going to go watch them. They’re going to have some guys.”
Although he’s looking forward to a new challenge, Bankston’s also well aware he’s got a senior season ahead of him with the Hornets.
“I’m excited,” Bankston said. “It’s a big step. It’s a big deal to me. It’s a new chapter. It feels good. I feel like I’m ready, but we do have unfinished business here, too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.