It’s been a whirlwind of sorts, but former Albany standout DJ Brumfield is headed to play college baseball and LSU Alexandria.
“It feels surreal,” said Brumfield, who signed with the Generals last Friday, said. “Just growing up, always talking about wanting to play in college, and it finally happened. It feels amazing.”
He recently committed to the school and did so after working his way back from a UCL tear in the summer after his junior year.
“It was heartbreaking, because growing up, I always caught and pitched …,” he said. “When I went to the doctor, they told me that either I can have surgery and miss my senior year, or I can just give up pitching and catch only and just do a bunch a therapy. So I just gave up pitching for a while, did months of therapy.”
Brumfield said he was finally able to get back on the mound in the Hornets’ final regular season game of his senior season.
“It was kind of scary at first, but I knew that I had thrown some bullpens before, so I told Coach Pitt (former Albany coach David Pittman) that I felt good. He was like, ‘All right, you’ve got the ball.’ Finally being able to step back on the mound and have control over a game other than behind the plate was awesome.”
He was a first-team All-District 8-3A selection at catcher and a honorable mention choice on the All-Parish team as a senior.
“DJ was an incredible player for us,” Pittman said. “We've had some really good catchers come through the program but none with the skill level of DJ.”
Brumfield, who said he’ll report to campus Aug. 16, said he got on LSU Alexandria’s radar after the coaching staff at Baton Rouge Community College got in touch with the Generals’ staff. That led to Brumfield making a visit to LSUA.
“When I got there, there really wasn’t anybody else on campus,” Brumfield said. “It was just a tour with me, my dad, the coach, and a couple of other guys they brought it. It’s in the middle of fields basically, so it kind of felt more like where I’m from and how my life has been. It felt perfect.”
The coaching staff also liked some things about Brumfield’s game as a catcher.
“They said that they loved me on the defensive side of the ball,” Brumfield said. “They know I can shut down the run game. My pitchers can trust me because I’m not going to let any balls go past me. I can steal strikes. It’s mostly my defense. (They) said my hitting could use some work, but that’s what they do there anyway.”
Brumfield said LSUA has varsity and JV teams, which he’s hoping will help him develop his game at the next level.
“They have a rotation between three or four catchers throughout the week, so it’s kind of just depend on how much work I put in and where I put myself,” he said. “That’s another good part about that school is that they have the two teams. If you’re playing varsity one week and you’re struggling, they’ll put you on JV to get you more at-bats or defensive reps or whatever.”
While he’ll likely be a catcher, Brumfield said there’s also a possibility he’ll be able to pitch as well.
“He (LSUA assistant coach Kody Gautreaux) told me that I can try both,” Brumfield said. “He said not many people are able to just because there’s so much different stuff during practice with workouts, so he told me that once I get up there, if I want to try both, I can, but if I figure out that I’m not as good at one as I am the other, just focus on the other one.”
Although the process moved quickly, Brumfield said he’s looking forward to the opportunity in front of him.
“I was just hoping sooner or later something would come together and happen, and it finally did,” Brumfield said.
