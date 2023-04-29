Anacoco’s Reid Rodriguez hurled a complete game four-hitter, and the Indians used a four-run fourth to pick up a 5-0 win over Holden in the regional round of the Division V non-select baseball playoffs on the road Friday.
The Indians got the game’s first run in the third on a two-out single, a walk and a double before pulling away in the fourth as a walk, a hit batter and two straight singles and a double with two outs fueled the inning.
