LIVINGSTON – Port Barre isn’t an opponent normally on Doyle’s schedule, and that’s exactly why Tigers baseball coach Tim Beatty is hoping facing the Red Devils will help his team heading into the playoffs.
Caiden Barcia hurled a two-hitter with nine strikeouts, and the Tigers put together a seven-run second inning to key a 10-0 win in five innings at Johnny Sartwell Park on Friday.
“These guys, we don’t see them a lot, and always, playing somebody new is special, because in the playoffs a lot times, you do play some teams that are new,” Doyle coach Tim Beatty said. “We know nothing really about them except they had a pretty good record, they’re in the playoffs. It was exciting to come out here. We had a great atmosphere tonight being Senior Night, but I love playing new teams.”
Doyle led 1-0 going into the bottom of the second, and Kahner Reeves, Dennis Butler and Cody Lovett drew three straight walks with one out, setting up a single to left field by Dathan Cummings for a 2-0 lead.
Peyton Woods’ fielder’s choice to short drove in another runs, and with two out, Barcia singled past third for a 4-0 advantage.
“I was really proud of them that we did a lot of our damage with two outs,” Beatty said after the Tigers also took advantage of 11 walks by Port Barre. “We kind of kept the sticks going, kept the inning going, get it to the next guy, and that was our approach that we took tonight.”
Jace Ware followed with a two-run triple to left-center field, pushing the lead to 6-0.
“He had come with three off-speeds in row, so I knew he was coming back with a fastball,” Ware said after going 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a run. “Luckily, he left it right over the plate, and I was just trying to put it in play and score the run.”
Easton Benesta followed with a hit that went over the center fielder’s head for a triple, which scored Ware for a 7-0 advantage, and courtesy runner Jackson Beregi scored on a wild pitch to cap the scoring.
“My two-strike approach, I was just trying to get a barrel on it and find something out there somewhere,” Benesta said after going 1-for-3 with an RBI. “I just knew with his (Ware’s) speed, anything deep, he was going to score. I just had to hit it out there somewhere and he was going to get there.”
In the top of the third, Port Barre’s Eli Vercher had a one-out double to left center field, but he was called out after missing the bag while rounding first base. Barcia walked Mason Daigle but got a got a grounder to first to get out of the inning.
The Red Devils stranded a runner in both the fourth and fifth innings as Barcia struck out the side in the fourth after a two-out walk and struck out two in the fifth after giving up a two-out single to Brayden Perdue.
“I didn’t start that strong, but I came in the last few innings, I was getting up there throwing strikes,” Barcia said. “I think my mindset changed. I think I got more comfortable and confident. With the Senior Night, big night, I thought we had it.”
Reeves and Austin Colclough walked to open the bottom of the fifth and moved up on Lovett’s sacrifice bunt.
Cummings, who went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, followed with a fly ball to deep right field to score a run before Woods was intentionally walked, setting up Barcia’s single between first and second, scoring the game’s final run.
“I wanted to pitch again, but I didn’t want to strike out or get out, so I had to choose,” Barcia said with a laugh about the game-ending hit while finishing 2-for-4 with three RBIs.
Barcia worked around a hit batter and a balk, and Port Barre had a runner thrown out at third to end the top of the first inning. He gave up two hits, three walks and struck out nine in five innings to get the win.
“Of course, Barcia is a good pitcher, and any time he’s on the mound, we’ve got a chance to win,” Beatty said. “He kind of relaxed. It’s also easy to pitch with a lead. He did settle down and he competed. He’s always going to compete. He got in the strike zone there late and did a pretty good job for us.”
Lovett walked, Cummings singled and Woods walked to load the bases in the bottom of the first, and Barcia’s fly ball to center scored the game’s first run.
Woods had an RBI and a run, while Reeves and Butler each scored two runs.
Daigle gave up five hits, eight runs, six walks and struck out one in 1.2 innings, while Bailey Rideaux gave up a hit, two runs and five walks while striking out two in three innings of relief.
