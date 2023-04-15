Caiden Barcia

Doyle's Caiden Barcia hurled a two-hitter and struck out nine against Port Barre.

 Rob DeArmond | The News

LIVINGSTON – Port Barre isn’t an opponent normally on Doyle’s schedule, and that’s exactly why Tigers baseball coach Tim Beatty is hoping facing the Red Devils will help his team heading into the playoffs.

Caiden Barcia hurled a two-hitter with nine strikeouts, and the Tigers put together a seven-run second inning to key a 10-0 win in five innings at Johnny Sartwell Park on Friday.

Doyle baseball's Jace Ware, Easton Benesta and Caiden Barcia discuss the Tigers' win over Port Barre.

