The Baseball Country 17U team put together a pair of big innings to pick up a 12-3 win over Walker in the Perfect Game 18U World Series at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex in Hoover, Ala. on Monday.
Walker led 3-1 before Baseball Country scored six runs in the fifth inning to take the lead for good. The big inning was keyed by two walks, a hit batter and four hits.
Baseball Country padded the lead with a five-run sixth inning that featured four hits, an error, two hit batters and a walk.
Walker got all of its runs in the first inning on a run-scoring single by Spencer Murray, an error on a grounder by Mason Morgan and a passed ball.
Paul Howard, Camden Carver, Eli Melton, Grant Edwards and Chance Reed combined to give up 11 hits, 12 runs (seven earned) and four walks while striking out six in six innings.
Howard gave up four hits, four runs, three walks and struck out three in four innings as the Walker starter.
Carver, Edwards, Murray and Brock Darbonne collected hits for Walker, which returns to action at 12:40 p.m. Tuesday against the Chi Town Cream team.
