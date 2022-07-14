A trio of Livingston Parish baseball standouts got a chance to give a little something back to the community earlier this week hosting the Denham Strong Baseball Camp.
The camp was organized by former Denham Springs High and UL-Lafayette and Southeastern Louisiana University pitcher Brock Batty, along with former DSHS and current LSU standout Cade Doughty and former Live Oak and Southeastern standout Preston Faulkner.
“I think the camp went really well,” Batty said. “My biggest emphasis was I wanted it to be organized and have everything ready to go and all the coaches on the same page so that there wasn’t a lot of time wasted. It went really smooth. We had a really good group of kids. This probably the most obedient group of kids I’ve ever been around as far as kids camps go. It really was a lot of fun.”
Batty said the camp attracted 39 participants between the ages of 5 and 14. It was held at the Louisiana Blast facility in Denham Springs. He said the reason behind starting the camp was simple.
“I thought it would be kind of cool, three guys from Denham that went and played college ball and three guys that really love Denham Springs – love the area,” Batty said. “Preston’s from Watson, but it’s the same thing. All of us want to stay in Denham, want to be around Denham. We’re proud to be where we’re from, so we thought it would be pretty cool.”
“I wasn’t around a whole lot of college guys whenever I was going through those ages,” Batty continued, noting former Live Oak and current Southeastern standout Rhett Rosevear and Cole Johnson, the son of former Denham Springs High, LSU and Major League Baseball player Russ Johnson, were part of the camp’s staff. “My family, I guess, really didn’t know that many of them, but I know it was probably pretty cool for some of them to be around us and ask us questions or whatever. They’re in the fun part of baseball …”
Faulkner said he was all in when Batty first approached him with the idea of hosting a camp.
“It was awesome,” Faulkner said. “It wasn’t even a discussion. I think Batty mentioned it to us, and we were like, ‘Yeah, absolutely. Let’s do it.’ It was actually planned in like a day or two. We all knew what we wanted to do, and we had just finished up our careers at our colleges. We were just looking to give back to our community that gave us so much growing up, just supported us. We wanted to show the kids a good time. I know they’ve seen us all over the internet and all that playing college ball, so we felt like it was good idea to put one (clinic) together and let them hang out with us for a while and just see how we are. It was a lot of fun.”
Faulkner is coming off a senior season at Southeastern in which he hit .338 with 17 home runs and 70 RBIs while collecting 75 hits, following a 2021 campaign in which he hit .269 with eight home runs and 48 RBIs. He said the reason for the turnaround wasn’t complicated.
“It’s very simple from a personal standpoint. It was all mindset for me. It was mental – 100 percent mental,” Faulkner said. “I give all my success to a mental change with myself. I just realized to stop pressing so much. I would always feel like I’m the guy. In this situation, I have to produce. No, that’s not the case. You’ve got eight other dudes … to get the job done also. I looked at every at-bat like it was my last. I just enjoyed it.
“Strikeout, no matter what I was happy,” Faulkner continued. “Groundout, I was happy. Pop fly, happy. Homer, awesome. That’s not what I was trying to do. The numbers came with it, just being positive and just having fun. Just enjoying every second of it led to my success.”
Meanwhile, Batty, who transferred to Southeastern for the 2021 season after starting his career at Louisiana-Lafayette, gave up six hits, 10 runs and struck out two in two innings in his final season in Hammond. Batty, who was a team captain, said it was an adjustment for him learning how to lead from the dugout.
“I’ll be a Ragin’ Cajun forever,” Batty said. “I’m also going to be a Lion forever, too. I’ve got a lot of pride in both those places. I just had completely different experiences there.”
“At UL, it was more baseball for me, and I learned about life,” Batty continued. “When I got to Southeastern, it was like I was using those things I learned about life because I was doing something different.
“I learned a lot about myself, and I learned a lot about the people. I made some friendships here at Southeastern that will never end. I don’t regret it.”
Southeastern finished 30-31 overall this past season with the team scoring a 5-1 win over eventual national champion Ole Miss at home, followed by a nine-game losing streak.
“We knew we were much, much better, and that’s just baseball,” Faulkner said of the losing streak. “Baseball happens. The more you play it, you’re going to lose some games. It just so happened that we lost nine in a row. That’s just part of it. We just kept positive. It was a tough time for us, but (SLU) Coach (Matt) Riser made sure we all understood that we were a great ball team, and we were going to work through this. When we worked through it, we just ran with it.”
Southeastern snapped the losing streak with a 10-5 win at Incarnate Word, but it helped set in motion a run to the Southland Conference Tournament championship for the Lions, who won every remaining conference series during the regular season except for a three-game sweep by McNeese State in Lake Charles.
McNeese entered the postseason as the No. 1 seed in the Southland Conference Tournament, hosting the top half of the eight-team, double-elimination bracket. Southeastern was the No. 2 seed, hosting the bottom half of the bracket.
The Lions lost their first game of the tournament, 6-5 to No. 7 seed Texas A&M-Corpus Christi then rattled off four straight wins to win their side of the bracket, setting up a three-game series at McNeese for the conference tournament title and the Southland’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
Batty said getting through the rough early season helped prepare the Lions for their postseason run.
“This season was a roller coaster to say the least,” Batty said. “Going in, we were feeling really confident. Our hitters were going crazy. I hated throwing to them. The pitchers were throwing well, and the season started. It was cold. We started out slow at the plate. We’re pitching well, then it turns into the hitters get hot and the pitchers struggled. It was like that for a little while, but what I loved about this team was whenever it was a big game, no one shied away from it. From the series at Arkansas to the Ole Miss game, the games right before things really got going at the end, those were some really fun games to be in … and be competitive and let you know that you can play with anybody.”
Before the tournament, the league released its all-conference team, with Faulkner earning first-team honors at first base. McNeese’s Payton Harden earned Player of the Year honors, which Faulkner said was a motivator for him heading into the postseason.
“Personally, I don’t know if this sounds cocky, but as soon as I saw the final votes, I was like, ‘There’s just absolutely no way,’ but all credit to Payton Harden. He’s a good dude. He hit me up after we won the conference championship. I’ve got nothing against him. He’s a great ball player, but do I think I deserve (MVP)? Yeah, I do, but I feel like the beginning of my season kind of stumped me a little bit. I started out a little slow, made a few adjustments and then ran with it … I felt like I could have possibly won it. I was a little disappointed, but during the conference tournament, I made sure they knew who the guy was.”
Faulkner hit four home runs in tournament games at Southeastern, including a 3-for-4 effort with two homers and seven RBIs in an 18-11 win over Texas A&M-CC during the Lions’ run.
He carried that momentum over to the series with McNeese, going 3-for-6 with three RBIs in a 6-5 loss to the Cowboys in 12 innings to open the series. Faulkner followed that going 3-for-3 with two runs in a 3-2 win, and a 3-for-5 effort with three runs in an 11-7 win to give the Lions the tournament championship.
For his efforts, Faulkner was selected the tournament MVP.
“That was a good feeling, especially to receive that over there at McNeese,” Faulkner said. “I’d be lying if I said I didn’t think that. That was awesome. I knew after the second game when I had back-to-back three-hit games, I was like, ‘What’s the pressure now? You might as well go get three more hits.’ So I wound up getting three more hits, and I just knew it from there. I got the MVP. Going back to the Player of the Year, I wouldn’t trade that (championship) ring for that trophy in a million years.”
The SLC Tournament championship victory also made a dream come true for Batty.
“I’ve never won a championship since I’ve been in college, and that’s what I told Coach Robe (former UL-Lafayette coach Tony Robichaux), I told (current Cajuns) Coach (Matt) Deggs, and I told Coach Riser that,” Batty said. “When I came to college, I didn’t come here to worry about anything. I said I came here to win. My dreams have been to play in the postseason in college baseball, and it really was a dream come true for me, especially the way we did it losing the first game.”
“I guess a positive that came out of the season being so rough at times for us was that everybody just keeps showing up,” Batty continued. “If we didn’t quit when we lost nine straight, we weren’t going to quit when we lost one game with our season on the line.”
Southeastern advanced to the Auburn Regional, where the Tigers picked up a 19-7 win in the first game. UCLA ended the Lions’ season with a 16-2 win with Batty giving up a hit, a run and two walks in an inning of relief.
“It’s all on me at the end of the day,” Batty said. “Coach Riser wasn’t pitching. Nobody else was pitching. I was pitching. It was an adjustment. Did intend to go there (Southeastern) and throw a lot? I did, but it’s just how it worked out.”
“I rode the highs of highs, and I rode the lows of lows, and it’s been a tough journey, but I’ve loved every second of it,” Batty continued.
Batty said he’s waiting to hear from some companies regarding jobs, but he didn’t rule out coaching in the future. He’s hoping to put on another Denham Strong camp in December.
“Coaching’s definitely something that since I left high school really that I said I wanted to do, that I want to pursue, but I’m going to try something a little different for a little while and see if I can make some money and do things that way because it’s easy to go right back into the game,” Batty said. “It just ended, but I want to get away for a little while … and then go from there.”
Batty played for the late Tony Robichaux early in his college career at UL-Lafayette, and he said he hasn’t forgotten the lessons taught by his former coach.
“As an 18-year-old, I was getting preached to by Coach Robe about life after baseball and who you are as a person,” Batty said. “After him passing, almost everything I do in my life now, I can hear him in my head. He has a Robe-ism about whatever I’m about to go do, whether it’s walking on the sidewalk or anything in baseball. I can hear him in my head.”
Meanwhile, Doughty, who wrapped up this past season at LSU hitting .298 with 15 home runs, 57 RBIs, 56 runs and 19 doubles, is the No. 55 draft prospect via mlb.com. The draft will be held Sunday through Tuesday in Los Angeles.
Faulkner said he’d like to get an opportunity to play professionally.
“I think there’s definitely an opportunity for me,” Faulkner said. “I’ve talked to a few people, and it’s kind of just hit or miss. I’ve kept my mindset on it just in case it does happen. I had a really good year. I put up some incredible numbers, so I wouldn’t be shocked if I got an opportunity, but at the same time, if I don’t, I don’t. I’m all right with it.”
If a career in professional baseball doesn’t pan out for Faulkner, he’s got his sights set on coaching. He said being a part of the camp staff earlier this week is something that will help him on that path.
“Even with the younger groups, just even being with them, just showing them the right way, not just about baseball, just being a good kid, being a good man,” Faulkner said. “It helps a ton just getting around, getting the experience, putting together a little schedule, all of that helps – just helping them with their swings, pitching, throwing – all that helps. I’ve had top-tier coaching, and I’ve learned a lot from those guys, so I was just happy to give some information to the little ones.”
Like Batty, Faulkner said he’s thankful for his time at Southeastern, including a second senior season made possible after the NCAA allowed for the expansion of rosters after the 2020 season was halted because of COVID-19.
“There was no question I was coming back,” Faulkner said. “I’m not going to look back in 30 years and be like, ‘Dang, I had one more year,’ and I’m glad I did because look what happened this year. I finished on a good note, finished with a conference championship, get a ring, and I’ll remember that for the rest of my life.”
