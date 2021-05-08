WALKER -- Walker baseball coach Randy Sandifer just stood near the dugout soaking up the scene.
Players, parents and family members were on the field taking photos, talking and some players were even getting their heads shaved.
The reason?
The Wildcats are headed to the state tournament.
“It’s hard to believe,” Sandifer said. “You try to tell yourself all week not to look forward to it, and now that it’s reality, it’s really tough.”
No. 6 Walker snapped a tie game with a six-run fifth inning to key a 10-1 over New Iberia helping the Wildcats sweep the Class 5A quarterfinal playoff series.
Walker will face West Monroe in the semifinals at 2 p.m, Thursday at McMurry Park in Sulphur.
After both teams stranded a runner in the fourth inning with the scored tied 1-1, the Wildcats, who played as the road team in the game, broke loose in the top of the fifth.
Mason Morgan led off with a single to left field that was misplayed, allowing him to move to second. Camden Carver followed with a walk, and after Brock Darbonne’s sacrifice bunt, Gabe Inman drew an intentional walk to load the bases.
Caleb Webb reached on an infield single when a slow roller to New Iberia pitcher Kade Linn wasn’t fielded, allowing Morgan to score for a 2-1 lead.
Hunter Bethel followed with a grounder to short, but when the Yellow Jackets attempted to get an out at third on a fielder’s choice, the throw got away, allowing two runs to score for a 4-1 lead.
A two-run triple to center by Grant Edwards extended the lead to 6-1, and one out later, Spencer Murray singled to left to score Edwards for a 7-1 lead.
Said Sandifer: “I think in a game like this where it was 1-1, we got that pressure. The pitch count was up for the other guy (Linn). Right there at about the 90-pitch mark, all of a sudden, the ball started flattening out. The third time through the order, we made really good contact, and all of a sudden, balls that were hanging in the air a little bit the first part of the game were more of a line drive and they got down. It kind of snowballed. We’ve been on the other side to where it’s hard to stop the momentum, and that was huge.”
Walker padded the lead in the top of the sixth when Morgan was hit by a pitch, Darbonne drew a one-out walk. With two outs, Webb launched a home run to left field, pushing the lead to 10-1.
“Really, I was just trying to hit it,” Webb said after chopping a high pitch foul earlier in the at-bat. “I didn’t really want to do anything but hit it out. I was trying to put the game away. I was really just trying to hack.”
‘The swing you’re talking about, that was a pretty bad swing,” Sandifer chuckled. “That was a pretty bad swing. My question is, how in the world did he even make contact with it, much less foul it off to make contact with it and then really come back and put together that swing for the home run? As soon as it left the bat and cleared the infield, I thought it was out of here.”
Both teams were retired in order the rest of the way.
The Wildcats broke a scoreless tie in the top of the third as Murray led off with a single, Morgan doubled, and Darbonne drew a one-out walk to load the bases. Gabe Inman followed with a sacrifice fly to right to score courtesy runner LaDairon Collar.
New Iberia tied the game in the bottom of the third as TJ Coughlin led off with a triple to right field and scored on Kanin Myers’ grounder to short.
Landon Kish gave up two hits, one run a walk and struck out two in 2.1 innings as the Walker starter, while Casey Bryant gave up a hit in 1.2 innings of relief before Edwards struck out two without giving up a hit in 2.2 innings.
“Kids just prepare for this, and out of Landon, we were trying to get nine to 12 outs, and really we wanted Grant to get nine to 12 outs on the back end of it,” Sandifer said. “I didn’t want to go to Grant too early and run out of gas if the game stayed close to where then we had to piece together a third guy. Casey bridged that gap, and as long as they weren’t scoring, I felt like at some point we could probably stay within a run of them and be OK the last three innings if we could scratch a run once their guy (Linn left the game). The pitching has been terrific all year, and the best thing about it is a lot of these guys will be back next year.”
