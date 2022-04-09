LIVINGSTON – After St. Thomas Aquinas came out on top in a one-run nail-biter against Doyle the evening before, the second game of the series turned out a bit differently.
STA’s Gavin Foster hurled a three-hitter, and the Falcons used a pair of four-run innings to spark a 9-1 win over the Tigers in District 10-2A action Friday at Johnny Sartwell Park.
“I told our guys that tonight we had no pressure, to come out here and just play the game,” Doyle coach Tim Beatty said after the Tigers dropped to 13-11 and 3-3. “It was a draining game (Thursday) night (a 2-1 STA win). I told them just go out there and battle, put it in play, learn from what happened last night. (Friday) night, we couldn’t stay away from the two real big innings. The two big innings that they put together, they had some good hits where they barreled up some balls, and we never really had an answer for them.”
The Falcons (20-7, 6-0) got rolling with a four-run second after Brayden Thompson singled, Foster walked, and both moved up on a double steal and scored on a double to left by Logan Pierre for a 2-0 lead.
Pierre moved to third on a balk by Doyle pitcher Peyton Woods. Danik Reed walked, stole second, and two runs scored on Parker Perrilloux’s bunt single, which rolled through the infield untouched for a 4-0 lead.
“They do a great job of running the bases,” Beatty said of STA. “They do a great job putting pressure on your defense, and if you’re not ready to handle it, that’s what good teams do. They do a good job, and it leads to a big inning.”
Doyle’s Jackson McCreary led off the bottom of the second with a bunt single, but the Falcons turned a double play to get out of the inning.
The Tigers had the leadoff runner on in the first, second, fourth, fifth and sixth innings but didn’t score until the sixth.
“When you get a leadoff on, we’ve got to at least make it close, especially after they got four,” Beatty said. “We could have at least made it 4-1, 4-2 and kind of battled back and managed the game a little better. We didn’t really manage the game when we had a couple given opportunities getting the leadoff on. We’ve got to do a little better.”
Both pitchers settled in, and neither team threatened until the top of the fifth, when Perrilloux was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning, moved to second on Justin Domiano’s sacrifice bunt, third on Dane Watts’ sacrifice fly to center field and scored on when Jordan Trapani legged out an infield single for a 5-0 lead.
Layton Pittman followed with a single, but Doyle’s Caiden Barcia made an over-the-shoulder catch in right field while moving toward the wall to end the inning.
Doyle’s Luke LeBourgeois and Jace Ware reached on errors in the fifth, but Foster struck out Dathan Cummings to end the inning.
After Woods struck out two in the top of the sixth, the Tigers picked up their lone run in the bottom of the inning after Dru Beatty reached on an error to lead off, and Woods got a one-out single to right field.
Braden McLin reached on a fielder’s choice to third, but Woods scored from first when a throw to first on the play was high, cutting the lead to 5-1.
“We were down late in the game,” Woods said. “We need a momentum change. I just put my head down, and I tried to score, and it happened. We tried to contribute from there, but we didn’t follow through and win the game.”
The Falcons padded the lead in the top of the seventh as Trapani had a two-run double to center field after Domiano reached on an error and Watts was hit by a pitch, making the score 7-1.
Pittman singled to left, and Thompson followed with a two-run triple for the final margin.
McLin came on for Woods and struck out Foster and pinch-hitter Blayne Schilling to get out of the inning.
Doyle’s Kahner Reeves had a two-out single in the bottom of the seventh, but Foster struck out Easton Benesta looking to end the game.
Woods gave up 11 hits, nine runs, two walks and struck out four in 6.1 innings to take the loss.
“Peyton threw well,” Beatty said. “He’s been our guy all year. He threw well enough.”
“Peyton does a good job, and I think by their third time through the lineup, they had an answer for him,” Beatty said. “I probably should have done a little better job getting him out of that seeing it. He’s a competitor. He wouldn’t want to come out of the game.”
Foster gave up three hits, two walks and struck out six in a complete game win.
“Of course, they’ve got a good arm out there as always, but three hits, it’s tough to win games with three hits,” Beatty said. “They’re a good ball club. They’re going to go far. I hope they win it all.”
Watts, Trapani, Pittman, Thompson and Pierre each had two hits for the Falcons.
“I tell our guys all the time, everything that we want to achieve is still in front of us,” Beatty said. “Losing to these guys twice doesn’t affect our season at all. We’re going to finish in that top 10 (in the power rankings) probably, more than likely, I hope. What we play for every year is still in front of us, and that’s what I’m going to keep preaching to our guys. One game at a time and try to be ready when it comes down to it.”
