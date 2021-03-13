HAMMOND – For the second game in a row, Springfield’s pitching, hitting and heads-up play on the bases sparked a win over a team from District 6-5A.
The Bulldogs got a 10-strikeout effort from starter Blake Lobell, and Springfield backed him with 11 hits in a 9-5 win over Hammond High Magnet as part of the Hammond Tournament on Friday.
“I tell them dominant pitching in the strike zone, solid defense and timely hitting, and when you’re visitors, you get to start off hitting first, so just try to get people on, get people moving and maybe get a lead and hope we can pitch well,” Springfield coach Chris Blanchard. “When I say dominant pitching, we’re talking about dominant in the strike zone. We’re not looking for 10 strikeouts, but a guy like Blake, he’s pretty special. He can rack up 10 quickly, and you just really don’t realize it. He did a great job just pounding the strike zone all night.”
Springfield (9-2) got rolling with a three-run second after Sladen Lyles was hit by a pitch and Russell Egnew drew a one-out walk.
Lyles stole third, but Egnew was thrown out at second, allowing Lyles to score from third.
Grant Lane and Bryce Vittorio followed with singles and Logan Lobell walked before the Bulldogs scored a pair of runs on a passed ball and a wild pitch for a 3-0 lead.
“We’re just trying to put pressure,” Blanchard said. “It’s a mindset the kids have. What we try do is just put pressure, put pressure, put pressure, and then sooner or later, a single digit maybe will be a crooked number. That’s what look for is just score one an inning and if we put enough pressure, maybe a one will become a two or a three. The kids are buying in. They’re doing a great job, and they’re feeding off of it and they enjoy it. It’s fun for them. We call it controlled chaos. It’s fun to have controlled chaos. They enjoy it, and I love coaching it that way, so we’re going to keep doing it until somebody stops us, I guess, or until it’s the right time to stop.”
Springfield added two runs in the third after Jayden Teague singled and scored on Lyles’ double. Lyles later scored on a wild pitch for a 5-0 lead.
In the fourth, Jayden Morris was hit by a pitch, Blake Lobell singled and Lyles was hit by a pitch with one out to load the bases, and the Bulldogs scored a pair of runs on a fielder’s choice to shortstop for a 7-0 lead.
Blake Lobell scattered three hits in five innings with no walks and said the early lead was key for the Bulldogs.
“It was just fastball, just trying to get a first-pitch strike, throw it by them, and it seemed to work,” he said.
“With this group, we like to play fast,” Blake Lobell said. “We’re going to take the bag whenever we can. As many runs as we can get across the board, we’re going to try to in whatever way possible. It gives you a sense that hey, they’re doing it for you, and they’re making sure that you have insurance going on the mound to make you pitch better.”
Hammond avoided the shutout on Konnor Graham’s solo home run with two out in the bottom of the sixth off Springfield reliever Ethan Anthony. Anthony gave up three hits, five runs, two walks and struck out one in two innings.
Springfield added to the lead in the top of the seventh when a one-out error on a pop fly allowed Vittorio to reach base and Logan Lobell and Morris followed with singles for an 8-1 lead. Blake Lobell’s sacrifice fly pushed the lead to 9-1.
“That’s the kids just getting in there and battling and just believing they can do it,” Blanchard said of the Bulldogs’ timely hitting. “Tonight it just worked out. Some nights, it doesn’t work out, but tonight was just one just one of those nights where it worked out for them. They just keep putting in the work, and keep telling them if you put in the work, good things will pay off sooner or later.”
Hammond put together a four-run seventh after Kaden Slocum was hit by a pitch, Kaleb O’Hara walked and Colin McAndrew drew a one-out walk to load the bases. With two out, Josh Bluain was hit by a pitch to score a run.
Another run scored on a wild pitch before Graham had a two-run double for the final margin.
Vittorio, Morris and Egnew each had two hits for Springfield, while Graham and Tylan Moore each had two hits for Hammond.
Ian Trahan, Michael Cunningham and Jace Caves pitched for Hammond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.