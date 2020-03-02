Blake Lobell hurled a no-hitter with 10 strikeouts, helping Springfield to a 13-0 win over Maurepas at Springfield on Monday.
The Bulldogs backed Lobell with 12 hits, while Maurepas had seven errors.
Springfield got rolling early on a two-run single from Slayden Lyles in the first inning and padded the lead with a five-run third featuring a two-run single from Lobell.
Springfield pushed the lead to 9-0 in the fifth on a pair of singles and an error, and Lobell had a two-run double in a four-run sixth.
Lobell gave up one walk in six innings while going 3-for-4 with four RBIs. Lyles went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs, while Collin Hayden was 3-for-4 with three runs and Logan Lobell went 3-for-4 with an RBI.
L.A. Salinas gave up 10 hits, nine runs (five earned), two walks and struck out four in 4.2 innings to take the loss. Piersten Sturges gave up two hits, four runs, two walks and struck out two in 1.1 innings of relief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.