Casey Bryant hurled a complete-game three-hitter and Walker backed him with a seven-run first inning, sparking a 10-1 win over Team Georgia at the Perfect Game 18U World Series in Hoover, Ala., on Tuesday.
Walker, which had seven hits in the game, notched its first win in the tournament and will face VBA 17U Red at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday.
Bryant gave up three hits and struck out eight while walking two in five innings to get the win.
The Wildcats took advantage of three walks and two hit batters to open the game for a 2-0 lead. Brock Darbonne singled in a run, Mason Morgan had three-run double and Chance Reed singled in another run to push the lead to 7-0.
Walker added two runs in the second inning on a pair of errors with the bases loaded to make the score 9-0.
Team Georgia got its lone run in the bottom of the second, and Walker capped the scoring on Spencer Murray’s run-scoring double in the fourth inning.
